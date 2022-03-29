Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from in F1 2022
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Wolff: No "arm twisting" to convince F1 drivers to race in Saudi

Toto Wolff says there “wasn’t any arm twisting from our side” to convince Formula 1 drivers to race in Saudi Arabia after threats of a boycott emerged on Friday night.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Filip Cleeren
Wolff: No "arm twisting" to convince F1 drivers to race in Saudi
Listen to this article

Following the missile strike on an Aramco oil facility less than 10 miles away from the circuit during opening practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, F1 held talks with all 20 drivers to assure them of their safety for the rest of the weekend.

But following their usual pre-race briefing in Jeddah, the drivers separately discussed concerns about continuing with the race weekend that were ultimately allayed following a four-hour meeting that stretched into the early hours of Saturday morning.

Agreement was reached between the drivers not to continue with the race weekend, only for talks with F1 officials, team bosses and local authorities to lead to assurances being made about the safety measures in place.

Speaking on Sunday after the race, Mercedes F1 chief Wolff said the talks took place without any pressure being put on the drivers by their team representatives.

"There wasn't any arm twisting from our side, there were good discussions," Wolff said.

"When the team principals talked to the drivers, I think what we talked was sense and not at all [with] any pressure, but maybe that was perceived in a different way.

"In the end, the show and the spectacle was amazing and what we delivered as a sport was great. And I think this is what sports should do.

"To be honest, I've been here [and in] five years, I've seen change. And I repeat what I said before: this is where we are, but there's just so much more to do. A lot."

The drivers parade bus

The drivers parade bus

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Grand Prix Drivers' Association issued a statement following the Friday night meeting saying there were "natural human concerns" about racing before they were ultimately allayed. A number of F1 drivers also felt talks were needed surrounding the future of the grand prix in Saudi Arabia following the race weekend.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali said the series was "not blind" to concerns about continuing to race in Saudi Arabia, but felt it was also "playing a very important role in the modernisation of this country".

On Saturday, Wolff stressed the need "to give people the chance to better themselves" and that F1 would help shine a spotlight on issues in Saudi Arabia.

"Does Saudi Arabia and some of the other Middle Eastern countries share the same values the same culture as we do in in Europe? They don't," Wolff said.

"Are they where we want them to be? No. Can we, by coming here, put the spotlight onto this place, by racing here in Formula 1, by making those themes visible and therefore making it a better place? I still think so.

"I'd rather come here and make the spotlight shine on the region so it needs to be in a better place rather than say: 'I'm not going there, I don't want to hear anything of it.'"

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from in F1 2022
Previous article

The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from in F1 2022
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Wolff: Painful Mercedes F1 form an "exercise in humility" Saudi Arabian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Wolff: Painful Mercedes F1 form an "exercise in humility"

Is Verstappen v Leclerc F1’s new big rivalry? Saudi Arabian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Is Verstappen v Leclerc F1’s new big rivalry?

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Bahrain March testing Prime
Formula 1

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

Latest news

Wolff: No "arm twisting" to convince F1 drivers to race in Saudi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: No "arm twisting" to convince F1 drivers to race in Saudi

The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from in F1 2022

The downforce choices that proved key at the Saudi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

The downforce choices that proved key at the Saudi GP

Haas: Only chassis and engine escaped $1 million Schumacher smash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas: Only chassis and engine escaped $1 million Schumacher smash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from in F1 2022 Prime

The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from in F1 2022

Lewis Hamilton took a surprise podium in the Bahrain F1 season opener, but his struggles in Jeddah underlined that much work still needs to be done for Mercedes to be contending for wins again. The team will hope that Hamilton's upturn in form after a sluggish start to a season featuring a new rules set, in 2009, can be replicated

Formula 1
1 h
2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's second visit to Jeddah's high-speed street track produced a spectacular battle between Red Bull and Ferrari at the sharp end, this time with a different result to the Bahrain season-opener. But on a weekend that was thrown into doubt amid off-track distractions, several drivers in cars without race-winning pedigree produced equally valiant performances

Formula 1
23 h
How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller Prime

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller

For the second Formula 1 race in a row, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen contested a thrilling battle for victory that involved multiple passes through DRS detection zones. But, unlike in Bahrain, it was Verstappen who won out in Jeddah to get Red Bull's title challenge back on track

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer Prime

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive.

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Prime

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players.

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Prime

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Prime

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.