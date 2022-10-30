Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Bottas aiming high from “surprising” sixth on Mexico F1 grid Next / The Mexican Grand Prix as it happened
Formula 1 / Mexico City GP News

Wolff: Mexico is Mercedes’ best F1 chance yet of winning this season

Toto Wolff believes today’s Mexican Grand Prix feels like Mercedes’ best chance yet of winning a Formula 1 race this season, starting from second and third on the grid.

Luke Smith
By:
Wolff: Mexico is Mercedes’ best F1 chance yet of winning this season
Listen to this article

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton fell three-tenths of a second short of Max Verstappen’s pole position lap for Red Bull but struggled on their last run in Q3.

Russell called his final lap “terrible”, while Hamilton had an engine oscillation problem that impacted his last effort as he reported feeling power drop outs.

Both Mercedes cars may benefit from getting a tow from Verstappen on the run from the starting grid to Turn 1, which is one of the longest of the season. Mercedes has typically performed better in race pace than through qualifying, but team principal Wolff was uneasy about expressing confidence it had the car to win on Sunday.

“I think in all my life, there’s only a handful of occasions that I’ve been confident, and never in Formula 1,” said Wolff. “So the truth is I don’t know.

“I’m annoyed about not being on pole, because it would have ticked a box, but equally having Max with his top speed advantage behind us would have been a problem tomorrow.

“Starting second and third can be advantageous, and I hope we can stick our nose or both noses into Turn 1 and disappear into the distance.

“But definitely that’s going to be difficult.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, on the grid after Qualifying

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, on the grid after Qualifying

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mercedes has three races left to avoid its first winless campaign since 2011, having struggled to match the pace of Red Bull and Ferrari through much of the season.

Asked if this was Mercedes’ best shot of winning a race so far this year, Wolff replied: “Yeah, I think so.

“The good thing is that in our simulations, we had [Mexico] in a way on the radar as being the best race. So that is good that it correlates, the virtual world correlates with the real world.

“The most important [thing] is that we really have the pace, and slowly but surely, we are going forward and learning the lessons for next year.”

One of the biggest boosts for Mercedes in Mexico came with the high-altitude conditions, leading to reduced levels of drag in the thin air, as well as allowing for high downforce packages to be used.

“For many years, Mexico wasn’t a good place for us because of the altitude,” said Wolff. “But [the] power unit guys have really given us a super strong engine here.

“We suffered less from our draggy car here, whilst running high downforce like all the others. Generally that has been better for us in the past.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Bottas aiming high from “surprising” sixth on Mexico F1 grid
Previous article

Bottas aiming high from “surprising” sixth on Mexico F1 grid
Next article

The Mexican Grand Prix as it happened

The Mexican Grand Prix as it happened
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes unsure Ricciardo’s F1 strategy would have changed Mexico result Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Mercedes unsure Ricciardo’s F1 strategy would have changed Mexico result

Alonso feels Alpine is "unprepared" after engine failure in Mexico Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Alonso feels Alpine is "unprepared" after engine failure in Mexico

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Russell drove “too cautiously” in first lap F1 battle with Hamilton Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Russell drove “too cautiously” in first lap F1 battle with Hamilton

Hamilton: Red Bull "too fast" for Mercedes to beat in F1 Mexican GP Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull "too fast" for Mercedes to beat in F1 Mexican GP

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Prime
Formula E

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

Latest news

Logano calls for new rule against 'awesome' Chastain move
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Logano calls for new rule against 'awesome' Chastain move

Joey Logano was extremely impressed with Ross Chastain's daring last-lap move against the outside wall at Martinsville (V.A.) Speedway, but warned of potential consequences if left unchecked.

How the Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar was designed
Video Inside
WEC WEC

How the Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar was designed

Ferrari has launched its new Le Mans Hypercar that will take the Italian manufacturer back to the pinnacle of sportscar racing in next year’s World Endurance Championship.

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Mexican GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Mexican GP

Although this year's edition of the Formula 1 race in Mexico was hardly a classic, there were lots of significant threads tied up off-track as the cost cap furore reached a resolution. Add that to a record breaker, a return of a once-great force, and a roll-back on an earlier penalty, and there were many talking points - here's the 10 biggest stories.

Mercedes unsure Ricciardo’s F1 strategy would have changed Mexico result
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes unsure Ricciardo’s F1 strategy would have changed Mexico result

Mercedes is unsure that following Daniel Ricciardo’s medium-to-soft tyre strategy would have been enough to beat Max Verstappen to Formula 1 victory in Mexico on Sunday.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
4 h
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
6 h
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment? Prime

Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.