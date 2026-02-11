Toto Wolff: Mercedes "screwed" if FIA and F1 side with rivals in engine row

The Mercedes engine is at the centre of attention at the start of Formula 1 testing in Bahrain. Although Toto Wolff emphasised that Red Bull is the benchmark in his view, that does not change the fact that rivals are working on plans to get the compression ratio checks adjusted before the start of the season.

Rivals are urging the FIA to change the procedures, as Mercedes complies with the 16:1 ratio during static tests at ambient temperature, but can achieve a higher ratio while running on track. Like Williams team principal James Vowles, Wolff stresses that all Mercedes engines are fully legal, although he no longer categorically rules out the possibility of intervention.

“I'm a little bit more confused in the recent weeks about how it came to the point now that it suddenly became a topic, because until last Friday, I was given the impression that things wouldn't change,” Wolff said.

Asked if he has had the impression since last Friday that FIA intervention may be imminent, Wolff told media including Motorsport.com: “Well, I read an article from an Italian website that said things are going to change, so I thought that we should know!”

Although that last remark was made with a wink, Wolff’s tone in Bahrain did carry a serious undertone. The tenor of Wolff’s message was different from when he spoke to the media during the Mercedes launch. At that time, the Austrian said that other manufacturers needed to “get their shit together”, but this time he admitted Mercedes is “screwed” if the rest join forces.

“It's not only the teams, you need the votes from the governing body, and you need the votes from the commercial rights holder, and if they decided to share an opinion and an agenda, then you're screwed.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes Photo by: Hector Vivas / Getty Images

“I think that the kind of lobbying from the other engine manufacturers has massively ramped up over the last few months. I mean, secret meetings, secret letters to the FIA, which obviously there's no such thing as a secret at this point. And that has brought it to this situation.”

A supermajority in the Power Unit Advisory Committee is required for any intervention, which means four of the five engine manufacturers, plus the FIA and FOM. The ball is now in the FIA’s court, and in that regard Wolff no longer rules out any scenario.

“You know, in this sport, it’s full of surprises, so there is never a situation where you can say you're sure about anything. All along the process, when you design an engine, you're keeping the FIA very close to the decisions you make, and that's what we did.

“And we have had all the assurances that what we did was according to the rules. It's not even like we're talking about some massive performance gain and that's what it was, but I think all of our competitors got a little bit aggrieved and lobbied the FIA for a long time.”

Can Mercedes race in Melbourne if the FIA intervenes?

If the FIA does adjust the measurement procedures — either by measuring a hot engine or by using sensors while running — the key question is whether the four Mercedes-powered teams will be able to take part in the Australian Grand Prix.

The homologation date for all 2026 engines is 1 March, and given the long lead times required for engine changes, there is hardly any time for modifications — especially not for fundamental aspects.

George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

“Well, if it becomes a regulation, you need to adhere to the regulation. And if you can't adhere to the regulation, then the FIA needs to come out with some kind of invention, how to adjust for that, and that's unclear to us.

“Of course, you develop an engine over a long time, and you have lead times, and if you were told you can't operate the engine in the way you have developed it, that could be quite damaging for the performance.”

However, Wolff rejects rumours that Mercedes would take legal action in such a case.

“There is no such scenario as we would sue anyone. In Formula 1, in my opinion, it is more essential than ever that you know what the rules are, but engineering ingenuity is always respected, and that's why we always respect the governance of the sport. If the governance of the sport decides to change the rules, be it against our position or for our position, we just have to get along with it.”

Political games about “just a few horsepower”

In closing, Wolff makes it clear that, in his view, the compression ratio is not a major performance differentiator and stories about 10 to 13 horsepower and several tenths per lap do not match reality.

“It’s just a few horsepower. In England you would say a couple, which is more like two and three. So almost negligible risk to make any major difference over the course of a grand prix. It's more about what is the precedent we are setting, what are the complications of introducing a new rule, how do you monitor it, in which way do you adjust if you felt the need to adjust, how will it influence ADUO, the engine balancing system.

“Because after six races everybody who believes he is in ADUO and has the chance to catch up, you could immediately start to look at compression ratio and develop the engine completely differently, because you know after race six you have the possibility of changing your engine. So the kind of unknown consequences are immense and unquantifiable.”