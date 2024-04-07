All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Japanese GP

Wolff: Mercedes podium possible without "atrocious" first stint in F1 Japanese GP

Toto Wolff felt Mercedes "would've been racing for a podium" but endured "an atrocious first stint" that undid its pace in the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix.

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
Upd:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

At the restart after the first-lap red flag caused by the crash between Alex Albon and Daniel Ricciardo, Mercedes swapped George Russell and Lewis Hamilton from medium tyres to the hard compound in a strategy switch that targeted a one-stop plan.
But both drivers struggled for pace on the hards and, after failing to find sufficient gains after their first stop to another set of hard tyres, Russell and Hamilton reverted to a two-stop strategy to end the race on the mediums they used for the first lap.
Russell finished seventh, getting by Oscar Piastri late on, while Hamilton could only manage ninth in the Suzuka race.
Wolff blamed the poor pace in the first stint and said Mercedes will examine what caused it having been hopeful of fighting for the podium beforehand.
"We ended up where we started and it was just very difficult," Wolff told Sky Sports F1. "We had a second and third stint that was super quick and we would've been racing for a podium but an atrocious first stint.
"We need to find out what it was, was it too hot, were we overmanaging."
Wolff backed the one-stop strategy change by Mercedes during the red flag but was alarmed by the pace drop which forced it to change its plan.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"I think it was the right thing to do at the beginning because it looked pretty stable in terms of lap times," he said.
"They were not pulling away too much, the direct competitors, but then it suddenly dropped like two seconds a lap and two and a half second per lap. In that moment it was clear it wouldn't last."
Hamilton suspected even with a different strategy Mercedes would have suffered because it still needed to run two hard tyre stints across the race due to its pre-race selections.
Mercedes and McLaren opted for two sets of fresh hards and one set of fresh mediums for each of their drivers for the Japanese GP, while Red Bull and Ferrari both had one set of hards and two sets of mediums for each of their drivers.
"I don't know what the different strategy would've been, whether we stayed on the medium to start, but we still had two really terrible hard tyres to run through," Hamilton said. 
"A real challenge today. I think I picked up a bit of damage at the beginning when Charles came around the outside and had huge understeer for the first stint and I couldn't turn the car through any of the corners, so that is why I let George go by.
"The hard tyre was pretty bad, as I said, but the medium tyre was better. In hindsight, it looks like we should have had two medium tyres. But in general, the car was pretty bad today."

Watch: F1 2024 Japanese Grand Prix Review – Normal Service Resumed

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Our writers rate the 2024 F1 Japanese GP race
Next article Norris "fighting a losing battle" against quicker Ferrari F1 cars in Japan

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Haydn Cobb
More from
Haydn Cobb
Verstappen explains Lambiase front wing radio message during F1 Japanese GP

Verstappen explains Lambiase front wing radio message during F1 Japanese GP

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Verstappen explains Lambiase front wing radio message during F1 Japanese GP
Ricciardo: Albon clash a “singular moment”, not part of tough start to F1 2024

Ricciardo: Albon clash a “singular moment”, not part of tough start to F1 2024

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Ricciardo: Albon clash a “singular moment”, not part of tough start to F1 2024
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Prime
Prime
FRECA
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors
Lewis Hamilton
More from
Lewis Hamilton
Leclerc F1 clash damage derailed Japanese GP hopes, says Hamilton

Leclerc F1 clash damage derailed Japanese GP hopes, says Hamilton

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Leclerc F1 clash damage derailed Japanese GP hopes, says Hamilton
Hamilton: Mercedes "nicest it's felt" in three years at "perfect test track" Suzuka

Hamilton: Mercedes "nicest it's felt" in three years at "perfect test track" Suzuka

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Hamilton: Mercedes "nicest it's felt" in three years at "perfect test track" Suzuka
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
2024 F1 Japanese GP results: Max Verstappen wins red-flagged race

2024 F1 Japanese GP results: Max Verstappen wins red-flagged race

Formula 1
Japanese GP
2024 F1 Japanese GP results: Max Verstappen wins red-flagged race
2024 F1 Japanese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

2024 F1 Japanese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Formula 1
Japanese GP
2024 F1 Japanese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Latest news

Elliott 'hungry for more' after just missing out on Martinsville win

Elliott 'hungry for more' after just missing out on Martinsville win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
Elliott 'hungry for more' after just missing out on Martinsville win
Hendrick has never had a win "that means any more than this one"

Hendrick has never had a win "that means any more than this one"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
Hendrick has never had a win "that means any more than this one"
Byron wins NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville in Hendrick 1-2-3

Byron wins NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville in Hendrick 1-2-3

NAS NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
Byron wins NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville in Hendrick 1-2-3
Ranked! The legendary Jim Clark’s top 10 performances

Ranked! The legendary Jim Clark’s top 10 performances

F1 Formula 1
Ranked! The legendary Jim Clark’s top 10 performances

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Ocon retains the approach forced on him by his “crazy journey”

Why Ocon retains the approach forced on him by his “crazy journey”

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Ocon retains the approach forced on him by his “crazy journey”
How an F1 underachiever become a Japanese political player

How an F1 underachiever become a Japanese political player

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Adam Cooper
How an F1 underachiever become a Japanese political player
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024

The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global