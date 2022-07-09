Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Red Bull downplays claim that F1 car has gone away from Perez Next / Albon: "Peaky" upgraded Williams F1 car good but harder to drive
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Wolff: Mercedes F1 garage looked like a Lego car had been dropped

Toto Wolff reckons the Mercedes Formula 1 garage looked like “somebody dropped a Lego car” after the Austrian Grand Prix qualifying crashes for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Matt Kew
By:
Wolff: Mercedes F1 garage looked like a Lego car had been dropped
Listen to this article

Q3 was twice red flagged when Hamilton and then Russell suffered similar incidents of a snap of oversteer aboard the W13 to crash into the wall and end their credible threat for sprint race pole, which was claimed by Max Verstappen.

Hamilton careered across the gravel at Turn 7, the car suddenly gripping after he steered into the slide, before hitting the barrier side-on to crumple both front- and right-rear corners.

Meanwhile, Russell slide backwards into the wall on the exit of the final turn after his lose.

Team boss Wolff offered a damage report, saying both cars will have new floors, the gearboxes need checking and Russell will likely require a new rear wing plus “lots of little bits and pieces”.

Wolff reckoned: “Yesterday in the garage, in the early evening, it looked really like somebody dropped a Lego car on the floor.”

He praised the late-night efforts of the mechanics to repair the cars before joking that “a third” of inflation-adjusted increase, revealed yesterday, in the budget cap had now been spent from one session.

The Austrian added that he would rather have a competitive car fighting for pole and ultimately shunting rather than be a ‘Steady Eddie’ in the lower reaches of the top 10.

He said: “We had a competitive car. The last few corners that Lewis attacked were the fastest overall.

“Will we have fought for pole position? I'm not sure, but we would have been maybe within a tenth, a tenth and a half of the frontrunners… on a circuit where our car really wasn't that good before. So that's an improvement.

“I'd rather have two cars in the wall fighting for pole than a car that is P8 and drives 'Steady Eddie'.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When Wolff was asked by Motorsport.com to explain the cause of the shunts - with the similar cases of snap oversteer for Russell and Hamilton giving way to speculation of wind or an aero imbalance - he implied it might have been driver error by carrying too much speed.

Wolff said: “The car is still tricky to drive and now that we can actually fight for front positions, I'm really happy to see that they attack.

“Lewis the corner before was carrying 10km/h more speed and made Turn 6 and then he is carrying 10km/h more speed into [Turn 7] and didn't make the corner.

“The same a little bit for George. He saw that he was up on his delta time.

“That was a particular strength of his previous rounds, and it went too far.

“So, whether there was wind or any other conditions, I think the summary is the car is tricky to drive but it's faster now and for me that's absolutely OK.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull downplays claim that F1 car has gone away from Perez
Previous article

Red Bull downplays claim that F1 car has gone away from Perez
Next article

Albon: "Peaky" upgraded Williams F1 car good but harder to drive

Albon: "Peaky" upgraded Williams F1 car good but harder to drive
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Austrian GP: Leclerc wins from Verstappen as Sainz retires Austrian GP
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Leclerc wins from Verstappen as Sainz retires

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP

Austrian GP: Verstappen eases to F1 sprint win ahead of Leclerc, Sainz Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Verstappen eases to F1 sprint win ahead of Leclerc, Sainz

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Hamilton: "Mind-blowing" that F1 fans cheered Austria qualifying crash Austrian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: "Mind-blowing" that F1 fans cheered Austria qualifying crash

Hamilton ‘truly believes’ Mercedes can win an F1 race this year Austrian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton ‘truly believes’ Mercedes can win an F1 race this year

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone British GP Prime
Formula 1

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

Latest news

IndyCar star Herta gets two-day McLaren F1 test in Portimao
Formula 1 Formula 1

IndyCar star Herta gets two-day McLaren F1 test in Portimao

Alonso says "huge vibrations" forced extra pitstop in Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso says "huge vibrations" forced extra pitstop in Austrian GP

Verstappen condemns "shocking" F1 fan harassment in Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen condemns "shocking" F1 fan harassment in Austrian GP

Sainz "lost for words" as engine failure robs Ferrari of "easy 1-2"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz "lost for words" as engine failure robs Ferrari of "easy 1-2"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Prime

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
10 h
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP Prime

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look.

Formula 1
12 h
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best" Prime

The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner.

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Prime

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost Prime

The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga Prime

Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Prime

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.