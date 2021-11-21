Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Why F1 drivers are still confused over racing rules Next / Alonso: Alpine needs to understand why it's strong in Qatar
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Wolff: Mercedes F1 rear wing images show "a ghost"

By:

Toto Wolff has brushed off Red Bull's complaints about apparent score marks on Mercedes' Formula 1 rear wing, calling them "a ghost".

Wolff: Mercedes F1 rear wing images show "a ghost"

Red Bull raised concerns about the legality of Mercedes' rear wing design last weekend in Brazil after noting Lewis Hamilton's straightline speed advantage over the rest of the field, leading to growing tensions between the title-fighting teams.

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner claimed on Friday that marks next to the main plane on the Mercedes rear wing were "from wings that have been flexing", and signalled that his team was ready to lodge a protest.

Horner asked Mercedes counterpart Wolff during Friday's FIA press conference how he would explain the score marks, to which Wolff replied: "I think it's within what is allowed."

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said the team had "invited the FIA to look at it as much as they want", and that the officials "don't have any issue with what we've got".

Wolff was asked on Saturday by Motorsport.com about images of the rear wing that Red Bull claimed showed the score marks, but brushed it off as being "a ghost".

"I don't know where they got this photo from and what it actually shows," Wolff said. "It's a ghost."

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

The FIA confirmed on Saturday in Qatar that it had introduced additional load tests for rear wings from after qualifying as part of a fact-finding mission that "do not form part of the regulatory requirements".

Horner welcomed the tests and said they were doing their job, claiming that Mercedes' straightline speed was "under control" and "suddenly in line" with Red Bull.

Read Also:

In Brazil qualifying, Hamilton's highest speed trap figure was 327.5 km/h, compared to 318.3 km/h for Verstappen. Hamilton hit 323.9 km/h in Qatar qualifying, with Verstappen reaching 320.5 km/h.

"The track here is less power-sensitive, interestingly, and I think they've just done a good job," Wolff said, explaining the straight-line speed.

"Their straightline speed with the big wing is identical to ours. So yeah, I'm happy that they are happy.

"Let's go to Saudi Arabia and maybe we'll hear some comments again. In a way, the debates that are being kicked off or launched, I cannot follow any more.

"We're struggling to keep up with commenting the rumours that are being made from that side."

Asked if he thought Horner's comments could indicate that the threat of a protest had been averted, Wolff said: "It could be, I don't know what they are planning to do.

"As I said before, I can't follow up, I can't in a way follow the thinking. It seems erratic.

"But that's OK. I don't want to even put any more oil in the flames. We're trying to look at ourselves, trying to do the best possible job.

"We're still on the back foot with 14 points, we need to do a good race tomorrow. That is what counts."

Why F1 drivers are still confused over racing rules
Why F1 drivers are still confused over racing rules
Alonso: Alpine needs to understand why it's strong in Qatar

Alonso: Alpine needs to understand why it's strong in Qatar
FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying Qatar GP
Formula 1

FIA conducts extra rear wing checks after Qatar F1 qualifying

Leclerc "confused" by Qatar qualifying struggles after Q2 exit Qatar GP
Formula 1

Leclerc "confused" by Qatar qualifying struggles after Q2 exit

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Qatar GP Prime
Formula 1

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Wolff fears F1 has opened door for "dirtier driving" over Verstappen call Qatar GP
Formula 1

Wolff fears F1 has opened door for "dirtier driving" over Verstappen call

Loose screws triggered Hamilton’s Brazil F1 DRS exclusion
Formula 1

Loose screws triggered Hamilton’s Brazil F1 DRS exclusion

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Qatar GP Prime
Formula 1

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Alonso: Alpine needs to understand why it's strong in Qatar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine needs to understand why it's strong in Qatar

Wolff: Mercedes F1 rear wing images show "a ghost"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 rear wing images show "a ghost"

Why F1 drivers are still confused over racing rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 drivers are still confused over racing rules

F1 Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Prime

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Qatar is preparing to host the football World Cup next year, but will be thrown into the sporting spotlight this weekend as Formula 1 prepares to race in the country. Ahead of a 10-year deal to hold a grand prix from 2023 onwards, it's a much-needed opportunity to highlight reforms in the country

Formula 1
20 h
The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Prime

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Mercedes arrived in Qatar off the back of Lewis Hamilton’s stunning win in Brazil and it ended the first day of running on top at the Losail track. While it’s not just on one-lap pace where the Black Arrows squad looks good again versus Red Bull, there’s signs of encouragement in the data for Max Verstappen’s squad too...

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence Prime

The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence

Formula 1’s expansion into new territories hasn’t been greeted with uniform positivity but, says BEN EDWARDS, the Middle East and Africa represent important new territory for motorsport - and the benefits are already starting to emerge

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Prime

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Prime

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for the 2022 Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
