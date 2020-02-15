Wolff: Mercedes dominance hasn't cost F1 fans

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
152 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
166 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
194 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
201 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
215 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
222 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
236 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
251 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
258 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
272 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
285 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Mercedes dominance hasn't cost F1 fans

shares
comments
Wolff: Mercedes dominance hasn't cost F1 fans
By:
Feb 15, 2020, 11:06 AM

Toto Wolff has dismissed suggestions Formula 1 is becoming less attractive as a result of Mercedes’ recent domination, saying the series is “on a really good path”.

Mercedes won 15 out of 21 races last year en route to an unprecedented sixth consecutive set of F1 titles, extending its streak of championship wins that dates back to the 2014 season.

The domination of one team has led to criticism regarding the attraction of F1 to both fans and car manufacturers who might consider joining the grid.

But Mercedes chief Wolff stressed there were still a number of appealing storylines to follow, highlighting the team’s fight with Ferrari and Red Bull through 2019 as being a major reason for fans to watch F1.

“Mercedes winning a sixth championship, you can say, does this make people turn off? But the point is there was still variability and unpredictability,” Wolff said.

“You wouldn’t know before the weekend if a Ferrari was on pole position or if a Red Bull was on pole position, whether Max Verstappen would win.

“The battle between the generations is something that is a great attraction: [Sebastian] Vettel against [Charles] Leclerc, Verstappen against [Lewis] Hamilton. This is something that attracts the audiences.

“For me the best news is that we’re growing our audiences and fanbase with the younger generations. And I think, overall, we’re on a really good path.”

F1 reported a total TV audience of 1.9 billion for 2019, its highest since 2012, and enjoyed impressive rises across its digital channels and social media.

Read Also:

Wolff said that F1 was bucking the global trend of declining TV viewers even while shifting toward more pay TV deals.

“You would imagine that linear TV is something that should be quietly shrinking, and it’s not for Formula 1. It’s actually one of the few sports that is growing the audiences, whilst we are moving certain countries behind the pay wall,” Wolff said.

“We’re looking back at the year 2019 with almost 2 billion viewers, 419 million unique viewers, almost 90 million viewers over a weekend and an average of more than 20 million live viewers for the grand prix.

“We’re the fastest growing sport on social media, even compared to all the American leagues. You can see that we’re on a good track. Liberty is doing a good job by opening up social media, which wasn’t the case before.

“These are huge numbers compared to any other sport out there. So in terms of global attraction for the sport, it’s there.”

Next article
Renault: F1 set for "game of chicken" in 2020

Previous article

Renault: F1 set for "game of chicken" in 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
26 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Rossi: No disrespect in losing works Yamaha ride

2
Formula 1

Renault: F1 set for "game of chicken" in 2020

2h
3
Formula 1

What's behind Mercedes' extreme new sidepods

4
WRC

Sweden WRC: Evans in control with two stages left

51m
5
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes dominance hasn't cost F1 fans

56m

Latest videos

AlphaTauri 2020 F1 launch 01:03
Formula 1

AlphaTauri 2020 F1 launch

Exclusive: Alfa Romeo C39 shakedown 01:36
Formula 1

Exclusive: Alfa Romeo C39 shakedown

McLaren MCL35 Launch 00:45
Formula 1

McLaren MCL35 Launch

Livestream: 2020 AlphaTauri F1 Launch 00:00
Formula 1

Livestream: 2020 AlphaTauri F1 Launch

Red Bull RB16 Shakedown at Silverstone 01:22
Formula 1

Red Bull RB16 Shakedown at Silverstone

Latest news

Wolff: Mercedes dominance hasn't cost F1 fans
F1

Wolff: Mercedes dominance hasn't cost F1 fans

Renault: F1 set for "game of chicken" in 2020
F1

Renault: F1 set for "game of chicken" in 2020

The Red Bull cues in AlphaTauri's 2020 design
F1

The Red Bull cues in AlphaTauri's 2020 design

Gallery: AlphaTauri’s new AT01 from all angles
F1

Gallery: AlphaTauri’s new AT01 from all angles

What sneak preview tells us about Alfa's pragmatic refinement
F1

What sneak preview tells us about Alfa's pragmatic refinement

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.