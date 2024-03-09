Wolff makes offer to Marko amid Red Bull F1 future doubts

Marko’s future as Red Bull’s motorsport advisor has been thrown into doubt after it emerged in Saudi Arabia that he could face imminent suspension.

It comes amid an investigation by the Red Bull energy drinks company into suspicions that Marko may have been involved in the leaking of confidential information to journalists regarding the allegations surrounding team principal Christian Horner.

The Red Bull company had been operating under a strict media blackout due to the confidential and private nature of the situation surrounding the claims made against Horner by a female employee.

But despite matters being kept behind closed doors, and Horner being cleared of any wrongdoing, that did not stop information relating to the case leaking to the press.

Marko is set to meet Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff in Saudi Arabia on Saturday where he could learn his fate, and whether or not he will continue in his role.

That decision could be critical to the Red Bull F1 team’s future, with Max Verstappen having made it clear that if Marko leaves then he too could follow him out of the door.

Verstappen’s departure from Red Bull could be good news for Mercedes, which is interested in trying to grab the Dutchman as replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, on the pit wall Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

And the German manufacturer’s team principal Toto Wolff has outlined how it could make the team more attractive to Verstappen, by bringing Marko on board to take a non-executive role like Niki Lauda used to have.

"We're missing our old mascot anyway,” smiled Wolff during an interview with Austrian broadcaster ORF.

“Then we'll just take Helmut. He's the right age. He doesn't have a red cap, but then he'll come to us.”

He added: "Helmut is not a child of sadness and was - or is - our favourite enemy. But he is a real racer. If they lose Helmut, it will certainly be a loss for Red Bull and for the team."

Wolff remains open to the idea of Verstappen moving across, but is aware that his team needs to produce a faster car to convince him.

"We have a seat available in 2025 and 2026," he said. “But Max will drive where there is the fastest car, and today that is the Red Bull."

Pushed on if there had been talks with the triple world champion’s father Jos recently, Wolff said: “We have been talking to each other for 10 years, since Max has been in Formula 1.

“I have a good relationship with Jos and also with Max. But that doesn't mean that anyone on the professional side would see a change in the short term."