Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
173 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
201 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
215 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
229 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
258 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
265 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
272 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
285 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
300 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
306 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year deal, no veto clause

shares
comments
Wolff explains Hamilton one-year deal, no veto clause
By:

Toto Wolff says the decision to only agree to a one-year contract extension with Lewis Hamilton was the result of them wanting time to finalise a longer deal.

Mercedes ended weeks of speculation on Monday when it announced that Hamilton would be staying for another season with the F1 team.

But the fact that the German car manufacturer and Hamilton only agreed to a single-season contract prompted some surprise, and fuelled talk that 2021 could be the British driver’s last season in F1.

Speaking to media on Monday, Wolff explained the background to the contract length – and made clear that there was a desire from both of them to delay lengthier discussions regarding 2022 and beyond until the season got going.

Wolff said that complications caused by both of them catching coronavirus, which derailed hope of talks taking place towards the end of last season, forced a change of plan.

“We jointly agreed on a one-year deal,” said Wolff. “First of all, there is a substantial regulation change in 2022. We also want to see how the world develops, and the company. Plus on the other side, it's because we kept it very late.

“We wanted to discuss the contract at the end of the season between the Bahrain races and then obviously, Lewis didn't feel well. And in the end, we started our conversation, just before Christmas.

“So it was important to get it done as soon as possible. And in that respect, we thought, let's postpone the discussion about 2022 and onwards to a later stage in 2021.”

Wolff said that the ongoing uncertainties about the impact of coronavirus on F1, and especially in relation to team budgets, meant that it was difficult to make certain commitments now about a longer term contract.

That is why he feels contract talks next summer regarding 2022 and beyond will be much clearer – and will allow time for proper discussion.

“There are uncertainties in the world that affect the way that the sport can operate, that have an influence on our revenue, TV monies, and on sponsorship income.

“Daimler, Mercedes, is in a huge transformation towards electric mobility and that means investments. So we are living in a financial reality that is very different to what it was a few years ago.

“But having said that, we are totally inline, Lewis and me and the wider group at Mercedes about the situation. So there was never any discrepancy in opinion.

“It was just that we felt we could get a good signature on the 2021 contract because we just need to get going and then find some time during 2021, earlier than this time around, to discuss the future.

“And it's not only specifically to 2022, but also beyond. And that is not something that we wanted to carve out via videoconferencing between Christmas and the end of January."

Read Also:

Wolff also rubbished any talk of Hamilton demanding a driver veto in his contract to avoid being partnered with another superstar driver like Max Verstappen.

He also said that suggestions pay talks had hit a sticking point over a potential revenue share of Mercedes incomes were totally made up.

“On the specific clauses that were out there in the media, I don't know where they came from because none of that is true,” he said.

“I actually read about this, and I found it interesting, but the truth is that there was not one second of discussion about any driver specific clause. He has never asked for that in the last eight years. And it's a team decision.

“And the other clause about a revenue share. That came out of nowhere. That rumour was baseless, too. So none of that was ever part of our discussions.”

Related video

Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up

Previous article

Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Teams Mercedes
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year deal, no veto clause

1h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton finally extends Mercedes F1 contract

3h
3
WEC

Magnussen, di Resta land 2022 Peugeot WEC drives

4h
4
MotoGP

Rossi criticises MotoGP for allowing Marquez's Jerez return

28min
5
Formula 1

Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up

2h
Latest news
Wolff explains Hamilton one-year deal, no veto clause
Formula 1

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year deal, no veto clause

1h
Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up
Formula 1

Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up

2h
Hamilton finally extends Mercedes F1 contract
Formula 1

Hamilton finally extends Mercedes F1 contract

3h
F1 TV audiences held up during 2020 season
Formula 1

F1 TV audiences held up during 2020 season

4h
Why crypto fan tokens are coming to Formula 1
Formula 1

Why crypto fan tokens are coming to Formula 1

5h
Latest videos
Why Lewis Hamilton Still Hasn't Signed His F1 2021 Contract 13:32
Formula 1
Feb 4, 2021

Why Lewis Hamilton Still Hasn't Signed His F1 2021 Contract

McLaren Unboxed | First Impressions | Daniel Ricciardo 07:57
Formula 1
Feb 4, 2021

McLaren Unboxed | First Impressions | Daniel Ricciardo

How The First McLaren Mercedes F1 Car Led To Greatness - The MP4/10 06:56
Formula 1
Feb 3, 2021

How The First McLaren Mercedes F1 Car Led To Greatness - The MP4/10

Circuit Catalunya turn 10 renovations 00:43
Formula 1
Feb 2, 2021

Circuit Catalunya turn 10 renovations

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test? 06:08
Formula 1
Feb 1, 2021

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test?

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up

F1 TV audiences held up during 2020 season
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 TV audiences held up during 2020 season

What Domenicali is changing for F1's next era Prime
Formula 1 / Interview

What Domenicali is changing for F1's next era

More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton finally extends Mercedes F1 contract
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton finally extends Mercedes F1 contract

Domenicali hopes "incredible" Hamilton stays in F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Domenicali hopes "incredible" Hamilton stays in F1

The winless drivers who could be Hamilton’s heirs to F1’s crown Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

The winless drivers who could be Hamilton’s heirs to F1’s crown

More from
Mercedes
Mercedes FE employing same 'no blame' culture as F1 team
Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes FE employing same 'no blame' culture as F1 team

How Mercedes tamed its "diva" Formula 1 car
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes tamed its "diva" Formula 1 car

The mistakes Mercedes cannot afford to make in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

The mistakes Mercedes cannot afford to make in F1 2021

Trending Today

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year deal, no veto clause
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year deal, no veto clause

Hamilton finally extends Mercedes F1 contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton finally extends Mercedes F1 contract

Magnussen, di Resta land 2022 Peugeot WEC drives
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Magnussen, di Resta land 2022 Peugeot WEC drives

Rossi criticises MotoGP for allowing Marquez's Jerez return
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi criticises MotoGP for allowing Marquez's Jerez return

Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up

Why crypto fan tokens are coming to Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Why crypto fan tokens are coming to Formula 1

FREC champion Petecof jumps straight to F2 with Campos
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

FREC champion Petecof jumps straight to F2 with Campos

Pedercini Kawasaki completes 2021 WSBK line-up
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Pedercini Kawasaki completes 2021 WSBK line-up

Latest news

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year deal, no veto clause
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year deal, no veto clause

Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up

Hamilton finally extends Mercedes F1 contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton finally extends Mercedes F1 contract

F1 TV audiences held up during 2020 season
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 TV audiences held up during 2020 season

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.