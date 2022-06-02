Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / The mistakes putting Ferrari's bid to end its F1 title drought in jeopardy Next / The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
Formula 1 News

Wolff: Hamilton just needs better luck to be matching Russell

Mercedes Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff reckons Lewis Hamilton just needs his spell of bad luck to stop for him to match teammate George Russell’s results.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Wolff: Hamilton just needs better luck to be matching Russell
Listen to this article

Russell was promoted from Williams to a race seat at Mercedes this winter to replace Alfa Romeo-bound Valtteri Bottas as Hamilton's new teammate.

The 24-year-old immediately made a strong impression at Mercedes, aided by the fact the Briton has been associated with the Brackley team for years. But few would have predicted that Russell would outscore Hamilton in all but one race so far and he also leads his illustrious teammate 4-3 in qualifying.

While Hamilton initially struggled to get the most out of Mercedes’ W13 car, the seven-time world champion appeared much more at ease once the team finally got its wild bouncing issues under control in Barcelona and managed to start running its car the way it was intended.

Team boss Wolff believes that only bad luck is keeping Hamilton from matching Russell on a regular basis. In Monaco Hamilton lost out to Russell in qualifying after seeing his last flying lap aborted due to a red flag and was powerless to move up in the race.

That followed contact with Haas' Kevin Magnussen in Spain and several instances earlier in the season in which an ill-timed safety car ruined his strategy.

When asked if Russell beating Hamilton had become the norm now, Wolff replied: “No, I think when you look at the bad spells that Lewis had, I mean, look at the race: stuck again.

“Contact with Esteban [Ocon], stuck behind Fernando [Alonso], the red flag in qualifying, and I think the pendulum will swing. So [once] these unlucky situations stop with Lewis, they're very much on the same pace. [During] one practice, one leads and then the other one. And that is great.

“Also they work together in order to get our car straight, because we need to get our car straight.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 George Russell, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

After struggling to beat the likes of McLaren and Alfa Romeo early on due to its porpoising limitations, Mercedes now appears to be the clear, third-fastest team on the grid.

Wolff admitted third in the standings is “where we belong but not where we want to be” as F1 heads to Baku next week.

“Our team is only third on the road and that's why the positions are fifth and sixth,” he said. “This is where we belong but this is not where we want to be and that's why if you're inheriting a podium that is nice. It's good for the points long-term but I don't want any of that.

“I want to be part of winning at the front, and these are important lessons that we learn here and it's going to be the basis for us performing long-term again.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

The mistakes putting Ferrari's bid to end its F1 title drought in jeopardy
Previous article

The mistakes putting Ferrari's bid to end its F1 title drought in jeopardy
Next article

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car Canadian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 still "needs to improve" to fend off quicker Ferrari Canadian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 still "needs to improve" to fend off quicker Ferrari

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments

Hamilton: Canada F1 podium "overwhelming" after recent struggles Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Canada F1 podium "overwhelming" after recent struggles

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Mercedes: Zero complacency over F1 2022 100% finishing record
Formula 1

Mercedes: Zero complacency over F1 2022 100% finishing record

Wolff: Mercedes needs to be "careful" with F1 expectations
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes needs to be "careful" with F1 expectations

What Russell's current Mercedes form means for his F1 future Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

What Russell's current Mercedes form means for his F1 future

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.