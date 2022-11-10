Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Next / Tickets for 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix now on sale
Formula 1 News

Wolff: FIA showing transparency and "no shyness" in tackling big issues

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has praised the FIA for showing "complete transparency" and "no shyness" in tackling big issues such as the recent Suzuka crane incident investigation.

Luke Smith
By:
Wolff: FIA showing transparency and "no shyness" in tackling big issues
Listen to this article

Following driver outrage over the use of a recovery vehicle on track in torrential rain during last month's Japanese Grand Prix, the FIA promised a full investigation, the findings of which were released less than two weeks later at the United States Grand Prix.

A number of steps were introduced in the wake of Suzuka, such as putting an end to race director rotation for the remainder of the 2022 season, as well as promising tweaks to Virtual Safety Car procedure in the future.

It marked the latest set of changes made by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and his administration, with Wolff hailing the transparency and openness that has been shown since the change in leadership last December.

"We've had a new administration since December, and things have changed," said Mercedes F1 boss Wolff in Mexico.

"There are new people having come on board, and I believe as long as there is progress and development and open-mindedness, this will be getting better.

"In my conversations with the president, there is the eagerness to learn and analyse it. You can see the document that was released after the [Pierre] Gasly incident, there's complete transparency and no shyness about also pointing out the situation that can be improved.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1, Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA

Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1, Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

"I just had a conversation with [Ben Sulayem] a few days ago, and he said you always need to give us your opinion and opinion of the drivers, and I think that's a good first step.

"Will it be ever perfect? No, because we're learning all the time."

Ben Sulayem's administration has faced several challenges in its opening year, including the changes to race control in the wake of last year's controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi and, more recently, Red Bull's budget cap breach.

Wolff praised the FIA for its handling of the budget cap saga, telling Motorsport.com in Mexico that it ensured "nothing was brushed under the carpet" with its ruling. 

In an article written for Motorsport.com earlier this week, Ben Sulayem pledged the FIA's support in combatting online abuse, which he claimed had reached a "crisis point". 

Read Also:

This will include the use of AI software to try and stamp out abuse across the FIA's channels, as well as working closely with social media platforms to fight against trolls.

shares
comments

Related video

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023
Previous article

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023
Next article

Tickets for 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix now on sale

Tickets for 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix now on sale
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
How close is Logan Sargeant to getting his F1 superlicence?
Formula 1

How close is Logan Sargeant to getting his F1 superlicence?

Hamilton explains F1 origins of “hammer time” radio call
Formula 1

Hamilton explains F1 origins of “hammer time” radio call

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

WRC Japan: Evans and Neuville share lead after dramatic morning
WRC WRC

WRC Japan: Evans and Neuville share lead after dramatic morning

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans and Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville share the lead of Rally Japan following a drama-filled Friday morning loop at the asphalt World Rally Championship event.

WRC Japan: Sordo fire red flags opening Friday stage
WRC WRC

WRC Japan: Sordo fire red flags opening Friday stage

World Rally Championship officials have been forced to red flag the opening Friday stage of Rally Japan after Dani Sordo’s Hyundai burst into flames.

Mercedes to retain F1 FTX logos despite crypto exchange crisis
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes to retain F1 FTX logos despite crypto exchange crisis

Mercedes is to keep the stickers of troubled crypto exchange firm FTX on its Formula 1 car and assets for this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix, despite the near-collapse of the company.

Leclerc only accepted F1 title was lost after Spa weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc only accepted F1 title was lost after Spa weekend

Charles Leclerc says it was not until after the Belgian Grand Prix that he accepted his Formula 1 world championship hopes were over.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Prime

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance this season, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away as Max Verstappen and Red Bull sealed the drivers' and constructors' crowns with several races to spare. But Leclerc believes progress has been made in a number of areas, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
16 h
Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell Prime

Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives Prime

Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives

One of the (many) measures of great drivers is their prowess in the rain, when the human agent is able to make up for deficiencies in their machinery. But which are the very best? We've come up with our top 10 performances - limited to one per driver - to settle the age-old debate

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Prime

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be Prime

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment? Prime

Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.