F1 to discuss 'unacceptable' fan harassment with Austrian GP promoter Next / Red Bull F1 car "still a bit heavy" in qualifying trim – Verstappen
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Wolff: Ferrari "between rock and hard place" over F1 team orders

Toto Wolff says Ferrari are “between a rock and a hard place” when it comes to using team orders on Formula 1 team-mates Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Megan White
By:
Wolff: Ferrari "between rock and hard place" over F1 team orders
Listen to this article

Max Verstappen was given extra breathing space to control Saturday’s sprint race after Leclerc and Sainz were compromised by an intense fight for second in the early laps.

After a close battle at Turn 4 resulted in Sainz losing ground, Leclerc was able to run in clear air in his pursuit of the leader.

PRIME: Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austria despite Verstappen's sprint dominance

Following the race, Leclerc said the team can't afford to repeat the battle if it is to beat the Red Bull driver in Sunday’s race.

The Mercedes boss said he thought it was “actually quite a good call” to let the pair race, adding that team principal Mattia Binotto would have gotten “even more shit for team orders.”

Wolff said: “No, I find it actually quite a good call, they let them race. That was the only entertainment from this race. So that was good to watch.

“Now you can save if you're losing massive grounds on Verstappen when you are fighting for the championship that needs to be considered. But in any case, as a team, you always get the blame.

“You let them race, then everybody's gonna say well you're losing grounds against your main competitor, you're not letting them race you are getting even more shit for team orders at that stage of the season.

“So you're between a rock and a hard place. I know what we would have done...but I wouldn't say it.”

Binotto said “the fastest car on track is the one that is prioritised,” but that he was “happy to see those two drivers fighting.”

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

He said: “By maximising the team points, I’m pretty sure we are maximising the drivers’ opportunities by taking off points from the opponents. The opponents should not be Charles for Carlos and Carlos for Charles, but for Max, Lewis and all the others.

Read Also:

“So that’s the way we see it, the fastest car on track is the one that is prioritised. We believe by doing so, certainly at the moment at this time of the championship, there are things we can do.

“If later in the championship there will be one of the two drivers who got most of the opportunities, certainly we will try to gain full priority, but it’s not the situation right now. So we need to cope with it.

“Still, I’m happy to see those two drivers fighting. When there are team orders, everybody is blaming us because we could have free fight, and we go the free fight, we should have team orders.

“So whatever you are doing is always wrong, and remember 20 years ago here in Austria, I heard the booing from the grandstands because I was here. It’s always delicate, and each single person after the race knows how we should deal with the situations.

“Once again, what we are trying to do is maximise the team points which I’m pretty sure is the right choice.”

F1 to discuss 'unacceptable' fan harassment with Austrian GP promoter
F1 to discuss 'unacceptable' fan harassment with Austrian GP promoter
Red Bull F1 car "still a bit heavy" in qualifying trim – Verstappen

Red Bull F1 car "still a bit heavy" in qualifying trim – Verstappen
Verschoor stripped of Austria F2 feature race win Red Bull Ring
FIA F2

Verschoor stripped of Austria F2 feature race win

Sargeant: Wet tyres wrong choice 'by end of formation lap' Red Bull Ring
FIA F2

Sargeant: Wet tyres wrong choice 'by end of formation lap'

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime
FIA F2

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

Ex-F1 boss Ecclestone charged with fraud over £400m of overseas assets
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ex-F1 boss Ecclestone charged with fraud over £400m of overseas assets

F1 plans talks with teams over carbon brake dust concerns
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 plans talks with teams over carbon brake dust concerns

F1 must act on abuse - no fan should attend a GP and not want to go back
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 must act on abuse - no fan should attend a GP and not want to go back

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard Prime

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
4 h
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Prime

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP Prime

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best" Prime

The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner.

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Prime

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost Prime

The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga Prime

Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
