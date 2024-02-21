Wolff: F1 figures should live up to role model status amid Horner investigation
Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff says those involved in the series should live up to role model status in response to the Christian Horner investigation.
Watch: Red Bull's Ominous Start - F1 2024 Pre Season Testing Day 1 Reaction
Red Bull's Austrian parent company instigated an investigation into team boss Horner after allegations of inappropriate behaviour were made by a female employee, which led to him being interviewed by an independent barrister on 9 February.
So far there has been no outcome, and Horner, who has strongly denied any wrongdoing, is continuing to oversee the Milton Keynes team at this week’s Bahrain test.
Wolff was the only one of five team principals present at a press conference in Bahrain on Wednesday who was willing to respond to a question about the impact of the investigation.
"I think it's clear, F1, and what the teams do, we stand for inclusion, equality, fairness, diversity," he said.
“And it's not only about talking about it, but living it day [in], day out. And I think this is the standard that we're setting ourselves.
“We are a global sport, one of the most important sports platform in the world. And we're role models.
“But having said that, there is a lot of speculation that's been happening over the last weeks, speculation that we have heard of. And lots of things that are going on.”
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Wolff made it clear that he had faith in the "rigour" and "transparency" of the Red Bull investigation, and that there would be lessons to be drawn for the whole series.
“I think what's important at that stage, for process with rigour, I think what Red Bull has started as an independent investigation, if this is done in the right way, with transparency, and with that rigour, I think that's something that we need to look at, what the outcomes are, and what it means for F1, and how we can learn from that," he added.
“Because we want to talk about racing cars. And we want to talk about the sport, rather than these kinds of very, very critical topics that are more than just the team's issue.
"It's a phenomenon, or it's an issue for all F1. And in general, for every individual that works out there."
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained, Day 2
Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained, Day 2 Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained, Day 2
F1 testing results: Ferrari's Sainz tops second day in Bahrain
F1 testing results: Ferrari's Sainz tops second day in Bahrain F1 testing results: Ferrari's Sainz tops second day in Bahrain
The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car
The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car The issues Mercedes hopes it has solved with its W15 F1 car
Latest news
Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test day two review
Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test day two review Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test day two review
Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained, Day 2
Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained, Day 2 Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained, Day 2
HMD Motorsports boss provides update on future IndyCar plans
HMD Motorsports boss provides update on future IndyCar plans HMD Motorsports boss provides update on future IndyCar plans
Kaulig Racing adds Derek Kraus to its 2024 NASCAR Cup roster
Kaulig Racing adds Derek Kraus to its 2024 NASCAR Cup roster Kaulig Racing adds Derek Kraus to its 2024 NASCAR Cup roster
Prime
What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain
The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula
The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula
What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain
F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic
F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments