Formula 1 News

Wolff: Door still open for Volkswagen to enter F1 with Red Bull

By:

Toto Wolff believes the door remains open for Volkswagen to enter Formula 1 with Red Bull in the future, despite the team’s plans to push on with its own engine.

Wolff: Door still open for Volkswagen to enter F1 with Red Bull

Red Bull announced in February that it would be forming its own engine division called Red Bull Powertrains, and would acquire the IP for its existing Honda power units ahead of the Japanese manufacturer's exit from F1 at the end of the year.

The new division will be based on Red Bull's F1 team campus at Milton Keynes, and is already making plans to produce a new power unit in-house for 2025 when the next generation of engine rules begin.

Red Bull made a statement for its powertrains division with the signing of Ben Hodgkinson, a senior figure from Mercedes High Performance Powertrains, that was announced last week.

Red Bull chief Christian Horner spoke in the announcement about the desire for the team to control its own destiny, saying the "ultimate expression of that is the development of a Red Bull power unit to meet the next generation of F1 engine regulations".

Despite Red Bull's current push to design its own power unit for 2025, the team has been linked with a possible tie-up with the Volkswagen Group, which has publicly stated the new F1 engine rules could be "of great interest" for a potential entry.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said that Red Bull's strategy for its engine planning was 'not stupid", believing the door was still open for a Volkswagen brand such as Porsche or Audi to consider a tie-up in the future.

"On one side, they are keen on doing their own power unit, but it's no secret that the Volkswagen Group with their two brands is looking at Formula 1, and has been part of the discussions," Wolff said.

"So [Red Bull] can at any moment decide if they want to stick to their own power unit, or go with a top German manufacturer.

"On the other side, the arrangement they have on the IP side with Honda is really makes sense. They are taking over the IP from Honda and obviously developing the new power unit into 2025.

"It could stay within Red Bull power units, or it could go to Porsche/Audi. So overall, I think it makes sense what they do."

Wolff said that he hoped Volkswagen would opt to enter F1 in the future, believing a tie-up with Red Bull made sense given its prior connections.

The German car maker announced it was ceasing all its motorsport operations late last year, however, moving its 169 employees into the Volkswagen AG network.

"I think it's very early stages," Wolff said. "They've expressed an interest, and that was public, and in that respect, I would very much hope that they enter the sport.

"Volkswagen Group has a historic connection with Red Bull all over the platforms, and it's just logical that they are going to look at a relationship with Red Bull, and if they can utilise the Honda IP, and the learning there from whatever Volkswagen power unit would enter.

"I'm saying would, because I have no idea and it is none of my business. But they will benefit from all these relationships and intellectual property carried forward."

When asked about the future plans for Red Bull's engines on Sky Sports F1, Horner said there were currently no discussions about working with an outside manufacturer.

"At the moment, there's no discussions in place, it's focused on being called a Red Bull engine," Horner said.

"But of course that engine could be called anything in the future. But to have it integrated fully into Milton Keynes is tremendously exciting."

Portuguese GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Verstappen

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021
The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

The news this week that F1 has green-lit 'sprint qualifying' races that will determine the grid for three grands prix in 2021 was met with a blend of excitement and scepticism. But before those in both camps can be vilified, F1 must first work out what its criteria is for success - and what will justify making them a more permanent fixture

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2021
The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better Prime

The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better

A rapid ascent through the junior categories meant Yuki Tsunoda's arrival in Formula 1 was always going to be much-hyped. It's not been smooth sailing for Red Bull's latest protege so far, but his confidence has never wavered - something he'll need to rely on to continue his progress into the driver he believes he can be.

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2021
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' collision at Imola on Sunday prompted fury in the Formula 1 paddock. But Russell's carefully-worded heartfelt statement later, acknowledging that his initial response was wrong, proved the right move

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021
How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

In Max Verstappen's Formula 1 career to date, he has been cast as the 'pretender', an acknowledged top-line performer without the car to regularly challenge Lewis Hamilton. But that no longer applies in 2021, and the start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was the most telling signal yet of what we can expect from their duel this year

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life at McLaren – a move that’s been years in the making, as he explains to STUART CODLING…

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2021
How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

Formula 1’s latest Imola adventure turned into an expensive trip for many teams due to several crashes throughout the weekend. While balancing the books is an added factor in 2021 with the cost cap, a few midfield teams have cashed in early on development investments.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

A frantic wet race at Imola produced plenty of excitement and drama as drivers scrabbled for grip. Amid the hatful of mistakes and incidents that ensued, who kept their noses cleanest?

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021

