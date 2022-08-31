Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / New F1 DRS zone will make Zandvoort banking a "white knuckle" ride
Formula 1 News

Wolff: Brutality of losing in F1 a world away from fluffy Instagram posts

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says the harsh reality of dealing with losing in Formula 1 is a world away from fluffy Instagram posts romanticising it will be character building.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

With the German car manufacturer having been on a roll since the introduction of Formula 1's turbo hybrid rules, it looks set, for the first time since 2014, not to win either championship this year.

In fact, the struggles it has faced with its tricky W13 has meant Mercedes has not won a race so far in 2022, although George Russell did deliver a surprise pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

While the team has often in the past played up the merits that come from losing and coming back stronger, Wolff says that when facing the kind of campaign it is enduring at the moment, the reality is so much harder to deal with.

"Today we're getting it wrong," he said. "The non-correlation in the various areas is causing us to not perform.

"Maybe there is a single thing that overshadows everything and therefore we're not doing justice to question really every part of the car.

"Are the tyres something that we fundamentally don't understand and actually all the rest is good? Or is the aero messing it up? Or is it the mechanical balance? I think that is so difficult to dissect.

"As they say in F1, you never lose, you learn. But I can tell you it's very difficult: with all these nice Instagram posts and everything we've talked about over eight years about the way we're going to take this.

"When you're arriving there in the dungeon, to stick to your principles and to your values, keep the spirit up and really continue to relentlessly seek to get better.... there's more to write a book about this year than there is about the last eight years."

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, make contact on the opening lap

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, make contact on the opening lap

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Although Mercedes' focus right now is on making sure its 2023 car is a step forward, Wolff does not want to sacrifice the rest of this season.

"I think we still have the ambition to win races this year," he said. "I think if I would have told you that in Budapest, you would have said, well, that's pretty possible. Now, saying that, I look like a fool.

"But there are some racetracks that will suit our car much more than now. Hopefully, we'll get it right on Saturday. So that is the ambition whilst at the same time giving it a big focus on to next year.

"But it's clear. I think the positions are where they are. At least between the top three teams it is what it is. Finishing second or third makes no difference to me.

"Nevertheless, I want to have the best possible race result every single weekend in order to gain confidence in what we do."

Lewis Hamilton has declared that he cannot wait to see the back of the W13, and Wolff also confesses that the car will not have a fond place in Mercedes' history.

"I don't think it's going to have the highest place in the Mercedes Benz Museum in Stuttgart," he said. "Maybe it's going to go a little bit in the caves."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

New F1 DRS zone will make Zandvoort banking a "white knuckle" ride
Previous article

New F1 DRS zone will make Zandvoort banking a "white knuckle" ride
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
New F1 DRS zone will make Zandvoort banking a "white knuckle" ride Dutch GP
Formula 1

New F1 DRS zone will make Zandvoort banking a "white knuckle" ride

Exclusive: Zandvoort trials ‘fake' gravel trap for F1 Dutch GP Dutch GP
Formula 1

Exclusive: Zandvoort trials ‘fake' gravel trap for F1 Dutch GP

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move Prime
Formula 1

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Russell: "Mixed emotions" after unexpected Spa F1 podium shot Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Russell: "Mixed emotions" after unexpected Spa F1 podium shot

Mercedes facing "difficult" situation over F1 car concept change for 2023
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes facing "difficult" situation over F1 car concept change for 2023

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Belgian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

Latest news

Wolff: Brutality of losing in F1 a world away from fluffy Instagram posts
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Brutality of losing in F1 a world away from fluffy Instagram posts

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says the harsh reality of dealing with losing in Formula 1 is a world away from fluffy Instagram posts romanticising it will be character building.

New F1 DRS zone will make Zandvoort banking a "white knuckle" ride
Formula 1 Formula 1

New F1 DRS zone will make Zandvoort banking a "white knuckle" ride

Formula 1 drivers should brace themselves for a "white knuckle" ride through Zandvoort’s final banked corner when their DRS is open, reckon Dutch GP organisers.

FIA considering Colton Herta’s F1 superlicence credentials
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA considering Colton Herta’s F1 superlicence credentials

The FIA is looking into whether there are grounds to grant IndyCar driver Colton Herta a Formula 1 superlicence amid speculation linking the American to AlphaTauri for next season.

Top 10 BRM F1 drivers ranked: Fangio, Stewart, Hill and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top 10 BRM F1 drivers ranked: Fangio, Stewart, Hill and more

BRM - or British Racing Motors - was Britain’s first Formula 1 team and one of the leading squads of the 1960s. Here are its best drivers across the squad's history

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault Prime

The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
17 h
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Prime

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa Prime

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Prime

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, Ben Edwards admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Prime

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Prime

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Prime

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying. This is how it came to pass and how the famous German marque will tackle its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.