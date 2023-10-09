WIN! A VIP Dream Vegas Weekend at “the best F1 race of all time”

The VIP Dream Vegas Weekend with the MoneyGram Haas F1 team offers US race fans the chance to not only win two Paddock Club tickets to this incredible event, but also all airfares and accommodation, team apparel, $5,000 in cash and more.

This is the biggest weekend of the year – for F1 and for Las Vegas – and in the ‘Neon City’ the months of preparation that have gone into putting it on promise to make it the most unique and unforgettable event in F1 history.

The Saturday night race will see cars speeding around the streets of Las Vegas – including a section of the famous Strip – and the sport’s CEO Stefano Domenicali has promised to deliver “something special” for those who are lucky enough to be there.

That will include the near-surreal experience of seeing cars drive straight past the giant digital Sphere – which will be taken over by F1 for the weekend, the gondoliers at the Venetian, the Bellagio’s dancing fountains and Paris hotel’s replica Eiffel Tower.

Entry to the Paddock Club is one of the hottest tickets in town – and that is exactly what you could win (and more) in this competition, which is part of Haas title sponsor MoneyGram’s promise to offer fans and customers unique access to the sport.

The prize winner will get to watch all the weekend’s action from the exclusive MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Suite – sitting directly above the team garages and the pits – with amazing views of the Start/Finish Line.

Las Vegas GP pit complex Photo by: Las Vegas GP

They will also enjoy gourmet hospitality and premium bars – serving beer, Ferrari Trento sparkling wine and spirits – in the exclusive suite, with large TVs providing a live track feed to catch all the action from every session.

The Paddock Club also offers unique opportunities to enjoy a pit lane walkabout, get a close-up look at the inner workings of the team areas and have an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour inside the team garage.

And on top of that, there will be personal appearances from team members including the two drivers, Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, and the Team Principal and Drive to Survive legend Guenther Steiner.

With the race taking place on a Saturday night – for the first time in F1 history – the party will go on into the early hours, but the prize winner can recover in style with a legendary Las Vegas Sunday brunch. A tasty way to top of a mouth-watering weekend.

Speaking at the launch of the event last year, seven-time world champion Hamilton said: “There’s an unbelievable amount of energy in one little space, so the weekend when we have the race here… it will be one of the greatest.”

It is hard to argue with that prediction, and for a chance to win this incredible VIP Dream Vegas Weekend prize – valued at more than $48,000 – all you have to do is answer the question: ‘What drives your dreams?’

So, what are you waiting for? Visit dreams.moneygram.com and give yourself the chance to experience the ultimate Dream Weekend with MoneyGram Haas F1 team.

The VIP Dream Vegas Weekend with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team competition is for US residents only, aged 21+, and registration is open from September 16 to October 28.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23 Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images