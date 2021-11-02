Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Mercedes revived an old suspension 'trick' to boost speed
Formula 1 News

Williams will start F1 2022 “on the back foot” by skipping test

By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas

Williams has admitted that it will start Formula 1's 2022 testing "on the back foot" after electing not to produce a mule car for next month's post-season Abu Dhabi test.

Williams will start F1 2022 “on the back foot” by skipping test

As F1 gears up for the arrival of all-new cars and tyres next year, teams are set to have their first proper opportunity to evaluate new 18-inch wheels at the Yas Marina circuit in the days after the season finale.

As part of the annual two-day rookie test, teams will get to run with the new tyres on mule cars that have had their suspension adapted to deal with the larger wheels.

But Williams has elected against building a mule car just for the Abu Dhabi test, so looks set to miss the event completely.

Williams head of vehicle performance Dave Robson said: "Unfortunately we won't be doing anything. We won't be running there as we don't have a mule car and that stops us from running at the test.

"My understanding is if you don't have a mule car then you are not entitled to do the test. So we won't be there."

Robson explained that the decision to not build a mule car was made for financial reasons, with Williams not convinced that the benefit of running at the Abu Dhabi test was worth the expense of creating a bespoke car.

With the Abu Dhabi test the only opportunity for teams to experiment with the tyres prior to next year's first pre-season test, Robson is in no doubt that Williams will be behind in its knowledge compared to its rivals.

George Russell, Williams FW43B

George Russell, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

However, he is convinced that there is plenty of time to be able to catch up before the 2022 campaign gets fully under way.

Asked how much of a disadvantage he felt not running in the Abu Dhabi test would be, Robson said: "We've not done any exercise to put numbers on it.

"We know that the mule car would have been beneficial but unfortunately, at the time we had to commit to that, we just didn't have the resource to do it.

"It was a decision that was made an awful long time ago and we can't do anything about it.

"What will we ultimately lose? We will start winter testing probably a little bit on the back foot I would think.

"But I would hope that if the car is running well, we should be able to catch up quickly.

"We would like be at the test but we are not. Ultimately though, we won't be far behind once the races start."

shares
comments
How Mercedes revived an old suspension 'trick' to boost speed
Previous article

How Mercedes revived an old suspension 'trick' to boost speed
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Former Williams F1 aerodynamicist Terzi dies in car crash
Video Inside
Formula 1

Former Williams F1 aerodynamicist Terzi dies in car crash

F1 plans 'show and tell' sessions on car updates in 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 plans 'show and tell' sessions on car updates in 2022

The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call Prime
Formula 1

The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call

Williams More from
Williams
Williams: Altitude won't cause F1 engine reliability worries Mexican GP
Formula 1

Williams: Altitude won't cause F1 engine reliability worries

Russell using Williams' points cushion to "push the limits"
Formula 1

Russell using Williams' points cushion to "push the limits"

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1 Prime
Formula 1

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1

Latest news

Williams will start F1 2022 “on the back foot” by skipping test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams will start F1 2022 “on the back foot” by skipping test

How Mercedes revived an old suspension 'trick' to boost speed
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mercedes revived an old suspension 'trick' to boost speed

Williams: Altitude won't cause F1 engine reliability worries
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: Altitude won't cause F1 engine reliability worries

Former Williams F1 aerodynamicist Terzi dies in car crash
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Former Williams F1 aerodynamicist Terzi dies in car crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early signs of greatness that made Mercedes pursue Russell Prime

The early signs of greatness that made Mercedes pursue Russell

George Russell’s ascent is almost complete, as he gets to become teammate to seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022. As STEWART BELL explains, although Russell has made a big splash since joining the F1 grid in 2019, Mercedes knew much earlier that it had a real star on its hands…

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2021
Why the intensity of F1 2021’s title fight plays into Red Bull’s ethos Prime

Why the intensity of F1 2021’s title fight plays into Red Bull’s ethos

After spending so many difficult seasons watching Mercedes clean up in Formula 1’s hybrid era, Red Bull has finally put together a package capable of fighting for the world championship. It’s therefore no surprise to see Max Verstappen and his team attacking with zero compromise in pursuit of glory.

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2021
When F1’s underrated free spirit Piquet stood up to Ecclestone Prime

When F1’s underrated free spirit Piquet stood up to Ecclestone

Nelson Piquet loved racing, hated gladhanding sponsors, and wanted to be adequately compensated for his talents. Nigel Roebuck recalls how that set Piquet on course for conflict with a team boss he felt was exploiting his loyalty.

Formula 1
Oct 30, 2021
The secrets of preparing for a new F1 circuit Prime

The secrets of preparing for a new F1 circuit

No Formula 1 team arrives at a ‘new’ circuit entirely unfamiliar with it. As PAT SYMONDS explains, simulation and artificial intelligence does the hard work even before the driver takes their turn

Formula 1
Oct 29, 2021
The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call Prime

The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call

Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen's clash in Austin has thrust the debate about rights and wrongs of wheel-to-wheel combat firmly into the public spotlight, prompting complaints about the Formula 1 rules process. But what can the FIA do to prevent the issue resurfacing?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2021
How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in F1 2021 battle Prime

How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in F1 2021 battle

Supremacy in the McLaren vs Ferrari fight over third place in the constructors’ championship has ebbed and flowed between the two teams so far in the 2021 Formula 1 season. But for several key reasons, right now it seems the advantage has swung decisively back to the Scuderia and McLaren knows it.

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2021
The details that boosted Verstappen and held back Hamilton in Austin Prime

The details that boosted Verstappen and held back Hamilton in Austin

As the 2021 Formula 1 title battle winds towards its climax, the United States GP added another thrilling act in the Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen battle. Although Hamilton aced the start, Verstappen and Red Bull took the initiative with strategy and were richly rewarded, despite Mercedes' best efforts as the race went down to the wire

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2021
US Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

US Grand Prix Driver Ratings

On a baking hot afternoon in Texas, Formula 1 drivers were tested to their limits. As the pressure on the title contending squads reaches an ever-greater level of intensity, the foremost challengers again showed their class, but were outshone by a standout drive from the upper midfield

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.