Subscribe
Previous / Why Alfa Romeo has kept its blade roll hoop on 2023 F1 car Next / Zhou: Less pressure this year after "nervous" start in 2022
Formula 1 News

Williams: Vowles can help "finish off the journey" in F1 turnaround

Incoming Williams Formula 1 boss James Vowles can provide long-term stability and help "finish off the journey" in taking the team forward, according to sporting chief Sven Smeets.

Luke Smith
By:
Williams: Vowles can help "finish off the journey" in F1 turnaround
Listen to this article

Vowles will take over as team principal at Williams on 20 February after announcing last month he would be leaving his position of motorsport strategy director at Mercedes.

Vowles takes over at Williams from Jost Capito, who exited the team in December after two seasons in charge. Vowles will be tasked with pushing to turn the team around after it slumped to the foot of the constructors' championship last year, struggling to compete in the midfield on a regular basis.

Since acquiring the team in 2020, Dorilton Capital has provided financial stability that helped arrest Williams's slide, but sporting director Smeets thought it was important for a long-term leader to now help Williams take the next step.

"It's very important for the team to have somebody that now finishes off that journey and brings Williams forward again," said Smeets.

"We all know that was not going to be a one-year journey. I think James is very eager to start and he will be very committed to bringing Williams forwards.

"So, for the long term, that feels very good."

The move will mark Vowles's first step into the top role at an F1 team, but he has been an integral part of Mercedes' senior management through its recent domination and run of championship wins.

Dave Robson, the head of vehicle performance at Williams, thought Vowles's experience working with a championship-winning squad would be of huge benefit to the team.

Williams FW45 livery

Williams FW45 livery

Photo by: Williams

"When he arrives in a couple of weeks' time, we'll find out what he's got planned," said Robson.

"But I think what he does bring is obviously a wealth of experience from Mercedes and its incarnations before that. He knows what it takes to be at the top and stay at the top.

"I think, personally, he's very ambitious. He's clearly very smart. So we're really looking forward to getting him on board and letting him direct us on the next bit of the journey."

Robson said that Williams "can't get around the fact that investment has been a problem" prior to Dorilton's takeover, leaving it playing catch-up with the rest of the grid that would still take some time.

But he was hopeful Vowles would bring stability to Grove and help it take the next step forward.

"We're ready now to go on that next stage of this redevelopment," said Robson. "Some sense of stability and a much longer-term plan, [that] will stand us in good stead."

Read Also:

Williams driver Alex Albon said he had discussed Vowles' move with Mercedes counterpart George Russell, and said that everyone "speaks very highly of James."

"There is obviously a bit of a waiting situation, waiting to get started," said Albon.

"You can see that he's very keen. He's motivated to get the team to where he knows the team can be. It's exciting."

shares
comments

Related video

Why Alfa Romeo has kept its blade roll hoop on 2023 F1 car

Zhou: Less pressure this year after "nervous" start in 2022
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Las Vegas approves F1 plan to shut Strip for race until 2032

Las Vegas approves F1 plan to shut Strip for race until 2032

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Las Vegas approves F1 Strip plan Las Vegas approves F1 plan to shut Strip for race until 2032

Albon: F1 drivers are "all concerned" by FIA clampdown on statements

Albon: F1 drivers are "all concerned" by FIA clampdown on statements

Formula 1
Williams launch

Albon: F1 drivers are "all concerned" by FIA clampdown on statements Albon: F1 drivers are "all concerned" by FIA clampdown on statements

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Zhou proved his critics wrong How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Latest news

Tickford debuts plain black Gen3 Mustang

Tickford debuts plain black Gen3 Mustang

SUPC Supercars

Tickford debuts plain black Gen3 Mustang Tickford debuts plain black Gen3 Mustang

Ferrucci “up to the challenge” of pushing Foyt into top 10

Ferrucci “up to the challenge” of pushing Foyt into top 10

IndyCar

Ferrucci “up to the challenge” of pushing Foyt into top 10 Ferrucci “up to the challenge” of pushing Foyt into top 10

Erebus unveils Coca-Cola Camaro

Erebus unveils Coca-Cola Camaro

SUPC Supercars

Erebus unveils Coca-Cola Camaro Erebus unveils Coca-Cola Camaro

Goddard inks limited S5000 deal

Goddard inks limited S5000 deal

Misc Other open wheel

Goddard inks limited S5000 deal Goddard inks limited S5000 deal

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Williams launch
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline

The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Throwback: The 1987 Lotus 99T The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline

How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1

How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The story of Ken Tyrrell's team How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1

Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinuackas

Assessing Hamilton's Mercedes stint Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era

Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why new-look Haas is a litmus test Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era

The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff

The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Assessing Wolff's Mercedes influence The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The line-up Ocon, Gasly may emulate The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?

Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Who were the fastest F1 drivers? Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.