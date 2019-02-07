Williams to unveil title partner and livery on Monday

The event will take place at 3pm UK at the team's Grove factory.

Although this week the FIA revealed an official entry list that named it only as Williams Racing, the team said that it is revealing a title partner, with a spokesperson from the company concerned appearing alongside Claire Williams, Robert Kubica and George Russell.

A Williams social media post announcing the livery launch included a flash image of a car, but it was not clear whether it was the actual 2019 design.

The new livery will include Polish sponsorship associated with Kubica.

The title partnership slot is available after Martini's contract came to an end in 2018, and a planned deal with Rich Energy failed to materialise after the energy drink company made a last minute switch to Haas.

The team was potentially going to be called Williams Rich Energy Racing.

Traditionally Williams has chosen to reveal its actual car only when testing starts, and the FW42 is unlikely to be seen in public before the first test kicks off in Barcelona on Monday February 18th.

F1's key pre-season dates so far:

February 7 Haas livery reveal

February 11 Toro Rosso launch

February 11 Williams livery launch

February 12 Renault launch

February 13 Red Bull launch/Mercedes launch/shakedown, Racing Point launch

February 14 McLaren launch

February 15 Ferrari launch

February 18 Sauber launch

February 18-21 First pre-season test

February 26-March 1 Second pre-season test