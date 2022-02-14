Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Williams signs deal with Duracell ahead of 2022 F1 livery unveil

Williams has announced a new long-term sponsorship deal with iconic battery brand Duracell in a move that could impact its 2022 Formula 1 livery.

Williams signs deal with Duracell ahead of 2022 F1 livery unveil
Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

Ahead of the team’s season launch on Tuesday, the Grove-based outfit said that the new deal with Duracell – famous for its copper-top batteries – would include a variety of high-profile marketing initiatives.

As well as being the focus of a new television commercial, Williams and Duracell were planning a number of activations at races this year – starting from the Miami Grand Prix in May.

Williams said that Duracell branding will feature prominently on the new car, its team kit and the overalls of Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi.

It is unclear, however, if a new additional livery colour that Williams has teased for 2022 includes the famous Duracell copper.

Last week, Albon said that he liked the new colours that the team had chosen for the season ahead.

“I like it. I would say it's more Williams,” said the Thai driver.

“It is more simple in terms of the colour scheme. There's a little bit of **** in it. I like the **** in it.”

Announcing the Duracell deal on social media, Williams offered only a glimpse of just a black and blue part of the car.

 

Speaking about the deal, Williams team boss Jost Capito said: “I am so proud of this partnership between Williams and Duracell, and I am grateful for the trust and confidence they have put in us.

“Having their name on the side of our car is a personal highlight for me, as my nickname for 30 years has been Duracell – because I never run out of energy. I am very much looking forward to our work together.”

Duracell, which is now part of the Berkshire Hathaway multinational conglomerate, is the latest North American sponsor to get involved in F1 as the sport pushes on in the continent.

Last week, Red Bull announced that software giant Oracle was to become its title sponsor for the 2022 season.

Williams commercial director James Bower welcomed the decision by Duracell to make the jump into F1.

“We are immensely proud to be partnering with a globally-recognised brand such as Duracell,” he said.

“Our announcement is a testament to all the hard work the team has done in 2021, how we have developed our commercial proposition and the growth of our sport, particularly, in North America.”

