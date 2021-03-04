Williams retains Aitken as reserve F1 driver for 2021

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
178 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
192 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
206 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
234 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
241 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
248 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
261 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
276 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
283 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / The tweaks hidden inside Alpine's new A521 F1 car Next / "Not proud" Mazepin vows to learn from video incident
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams retains Aitken as reserve F1 driver for 2021

By:

Williams has retained the services of Jack Aitken to serve as its reserve driver for the 2021 Formula 1 season, after the Anglo-Korean driver made his debut last season.

Williams retains Aitken as reserve F1 driver for 2021

Aitken filled in at the team for regular driver George Russell at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix, who had in turn substituted for Lewis Hamilton after the reigning world champion contracted COVID-19 ahead of the second race in Bahrain.

Finishing 16th, Aitken had recovered from a small crash at the final corner in which he dislodged his front wing, which brought out a safety car - ironically causing a chain of events that contrived to deny Russell a maiden F1 victory.

Aitken also took part in an FP1 session in 2020 at the Styrian Grand Prix and will once again perform FP1 duties later in the season as he continues his development work with the Williams team, having also driven in the end-of-season Abu Dhabi test.

"After providing me with one of the most special moments of my career to date last year, I am absolutely delighted to continue with Williams in the position of reserve driver," said Aitken.

"In my short time at Grove I have already found many friends, and a deep desire for success as a team.

"The professionalism and work ethic of everyone here is something that makes me wear my kit with pride, and having had a taste of racing in last year's Sakhir Grand Prix, I am fully intent on providing as much support as possible while continuing my development as a race driver.

"I will complement this role with other programmes, to be announced shortly, which will aid me in this goal and provide opportunities to expand my skills even further."

Aitken doubled up his F1 duties in 2020 with his third Formula 2 campaign, racing for the Campos team for a second season having previously driven at ART as Russell's teammate.

He is not expected to continue in the category in 2021 and has been linked with a move to sportscars to supplement his Williams reserve role.

"We are pleased to retain Jack for the 2021 season," said team principal Simon Roberts.

"He is a great talent and quickly became a much-liked member of the team. He really impressed us with his performance at the Sakhir Grand Prix last year in Bahrain, stepping up to the challenge at short notice to put in a strong performance over the course of the weekend.

"Jack is a talented individual that works incredibly hard, and we look forward to seeing him contribute to the team once again this season."

shares
comments

Related video

The tweaks hidden inside Alpine's new A521 F1 car

Previous article

The tweaks hidden inside Alpine's new A521 F1 car

Next article

"Not proud" Mazepin vows to learn from video incident

"Not proud" Mazepin vows to learn from video incident
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Jack Aitken
Teams Williams
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas reveals livery for VF-21 car ahead of new F1 season

2h
2
Formula 1

The tweaks hidden inside Alpine's new A521 F1 car

36min
3
Formula 1

Renault evaluating switch to Mercedes F1 engine concept

17h
4
Formula 1

Vettel blasts F1's sprint race plan: "It makes no sense"

1h
5
Supercars

Erebus to run Camaros in 2022

11h
Latest news
"Not proud" Mazepin vows to learn from video incident
Formula 1

"Not proud" Mazepin vows to learn from video incident

1m
Williams retains Aitken as reserve F1 driver for 2021
Formula 1

Williams retains Aitken as reserve F1 driver for 2021

19m
The tweaks hidden inside Alpine's new A521 F1 car
Formula 1

The tweaks hidden inside Alpine's new A521 F1 car

36m
Vettel blasts F1's sprint race plan: "It makes no sense"
Formula 1

Vettel blasts F1's sprint race plan: "It makes no sense"

1h
Haas reveals livery for VF-21 car ahead of new F1 season
Formula 1

Haas reveals livery for VF-21 car ahead of new F1 season

2h
Latest videos
The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021 12:02
Formula 1
18h

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin 01:09
Formula 1
18h

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
Formula 1
18h

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

Aston Martin is back to F1 02:55
Formula 1
19h

Aston Martin is back to F1

Alpine A521 F1 Launch Highlights 11:32
Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021

Alpine A521 F1 Launch Highlights

Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown? Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown?

More from
Jack Aitken
Aitken still unsure if he will race in Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aitken still unsure if he will race in Abu Dhabi GP

Aitken "gutted" over Russell missing out on win Sakhir GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aitken "gutted" over Russell missing out on win

How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance

More from
Williams
Williams to use augmented reality for F1 car launch
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams to use augmented reality for F1 car launch

Chadwick retained by Williams F1 in expanded simulator role
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Chadwick retained by Williams F1 in expanded simulator role

The evidence that shows Williams' F1 recovery is real Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

The evidence that shows Williams' F1 recovery is real

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
18h
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

The team formerly known as Racing Point gambled successfully on a Mercedes look-alike in 2020 as it mounted a strong challenge for third in the constructors' race and won the Sakhir GP. Now clothed in British racing green, Aston Martin's first Formula 1 challenger since 1960 provides the clearest indicator yet of what to expect from the new-for-2021 regulations

Formula 1
18h
The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

Ahead of the new Formula 1 season, reigning world champions Mercedes will take on challenges both old and new. This also can be said for its driver conundrum which could become key to sustaining its ongoing success...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

A new name, new faces and new colours pulls the rebranded Alpine Formula 1 team into a new era while carrying over core elements of its 2020 car. But under the surface there's more than meets the eye with the A521 which hints at how the team will tackle 2021...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown? Prime

Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown?

Replacing Formula 1's fastest car was never going to be an easy feat for Mercedes. Amid the technical rule tweaks to peg back the W12 and its 2021 rivals, the new Mercedes challenger will remain the target to beat

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era Prime

The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era

Ferrari is starting its post-Sebastian Vettel age by welcoming Carlos Sainz in alongside Charles Leclerc. But while Sainz has a tough challenge to match his new teammate, Ferrari is also sending a message that previous intra-team spats must end

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine Prime

The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine

OPINION: It's been an uneasy ride for Esteban Ocon since his F1 comeback - and fresh challenges lie in wait as he's joined by double world champion Fernando Alonso in the newly rebranded Alpine team. STUART CODLING sets out a roadmap to success…

Formula 1
Mar 1, 2021
Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season Prime

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season

Every Formula 1 team is facing the same difficult decision this season: how do you split precious aero development time between the current car and the all-new 2022 project?

Formula 1
Mar 1, 2021

Trending Today

Haas reveals livery for VF-21 car ahead of new F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas reveals livery for VF-21 car ahead of new F1 season

The tweaks hidden inside Alpine's new A521 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The tweaks hidden inside Alpine's new A521 F1 car

Vettel blasts F1's sprint race plan: "It makes no sense"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel blasts F1's sprint race plan: "It makes no sense"

Erebus to run Camaros in 2022
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus to run Camaros in 2022

Renault evaluating switch to Mercedes F1 engine concept
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault evaluating switch to Mercedes F1 engine concept

Motorsport Games to acquire Studio 397 and rFactor2
Esports Esports / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Games to acquire Studio 397 and rFactor2

Cadillac: LMDh regs have “caught our attention”
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Cadillac: LMDh regs have “caught our attention”

Williams retains Aitken as reserve F1 driver for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams retains Aitken as reserve F1 driver for 2021

Latest news

"Not proud" Mazepin vows to learn from video incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

"Not proud" Mazepin vows to learn from video incident

Williams retains Aitken as reserve F1 driver for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams retains Aitken as reserve F1 driver for 2021

The tweaks hidden inside Alpine's new A521 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The tweaks hidden inside Alpine's new A521 F1 car

Vettel blasts F1's sprint race plan: "It makes no sense"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel blasts F1's sprint race plan: "It makes no sense"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.