Williams rebuffs Sargeant F1 pay driver talk
Williams team principal James Vowles has defended Logan Sargeant against ‘pay driver’ allegations but admits he was “reticent” about the Formula 1 rookie after rejecting him for a Mercedes role.
New Williams boss Vowles has readily acknowledged the team must overcome years of underinvestment, which has previously led it to recruit the well-funded Nicholas Latifi, Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin.
Given F1’s popularity surge in the United States, some have labelled the signing of Sargeant – the first full-time American race driver in the series since Alexander Rossi’s four-race stint with Manor in 2015 – as also having been led by its commercial appeal after he finished fourth in Formula 2 last season.
But Vowles has hit back at those claims against the driver whose junior career was partially funded by Williams, saying that Sargeant is a genuine salaried driver who is “deserving” of his place in F1.
Vowles said: “I now have the ability to look at his data, and he is here on merit. As a result of Williams investing correctly in him, he's now a professional, deserving driver on the grid.”
Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing, in the drivers parade
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ex-Mercedes motorsport strategy chief Vowles did, however, concede he had been “wrong” about Sargeant previously after opting not to sign the driver to the Three-Pointed Star’s junior stable.
He continued: “He came to Mercedes as a sim evaluation [driver] and I was interested in looking at him because he had performance, especially when you go back to his Formula 3 performance in an average team. He was there with Oscar [Piastri] and I rate Oscar also highly.
“At the time in Mercedes, we had a good suite of drivers. So that was where my relationship with him ended… Williams funded him because they had deep belief that he was the real deal.
“My reticence came from the fact that prior to that it's difficult to really judge him… so it just shows you that my previous life I was wrong and Williams were right.”
Sargeant did impress on his grand prix debut in Bahrain, finishing two places behind rated team-mate Alex Albon in 13th before claiming 16th in Saudi Arabia.
However, he has been seen by many to be fortunate to escape a penalty from the FIA for colliding with Nyck de Vries at Turn 1 on the third standing start of a heavily-disrupted Australian GP.
Could Aston Martin switch to Honda power in F1 2026?
Frank Williams Academy funding initiative launched
Sargeant: Williams should be even better in F1 Saudi GP
Sargeant: Williams should be even better in F1 Saudi GP Sargeant: Williams should be even better in F1 Saudi GP
Saudi F1 track changes have reduced “blind fear” – Sargeant
Saudi F1 track changes have reduced “blind fear” – Sargeant Saudi F1 track changes have reduced “blind fear” – Sargeant
Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success
Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success
Frank Williams Academy funding initiative launched
Frank Williams Academy funding initiative launched Frank Williams Academy funding initiative launched
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
The changes helping F1's second most-improved team shine
The changes helping F1's second most-improved team shine The changes helping F1's second most-improved team shine
Latest news
Supercars details latest parity change
Supercars details latest parity change Supercars details latest parity change
How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds
How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds
Gracie to race OnlyFans Audi
Gracie to race OnlyFans Audi Gracie to race OnlyFans Audi
The race that transformed perceptions of Red Bull
The race that transformed perceptions of Red Bull The race that transformed perceptions of Red Bull
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality
Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.