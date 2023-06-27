Williams promises “striking” F1 livery for British GP 800-race celebration
Williams will celebrate its 800th Formula 1 race an event early at the British Grand Prix with a “striking” livery on its FW45 car.
The Grove-based outfit had initially planned to hold its celebrations at next month’s Silverstone race, but the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix meant that its 800th GP shifted back to Hungary.
To not let down its British fans, with home support having played such an important part in its history, Williams has announced plans to commemorate its historic landmark across both the Silverstone and Hungaroring weekends.
For the British GP, Williams has announced plans for the cars of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant to run with a bespoke livery.
In a short teaser statement, Williams said: “The striking Silverstone design will pay homage to the team's British heritage and to its founder, the late Sir Frank Williams.”
For the Hungarian GP weekend, where Williams will hit the 800-race achievement, the cars will run with a special emblem.
As well as the livery tweaks, Williams is planning a number of other special events to mark its 800th race.
The team will bring Nigel Mansell’s championship-winning FW14B from 1992 to the British Grand Prix, with Jenson Button set to run some demonstration laps in it on Sunday prior to the main race.
Sebastian Vettel, Williams FW14B Renault
Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images
Williams is also opening up one of its own bespoke fanzones in London during British Grand Prix week. The space in Regent Street will display Alain Prost’s title-winning car from 1993, as well as host visits from the team’s current drivers and its team principal James Vowles.
Speaking about the build-up to Williams’ 800th race, Vowles said: “Reaching the milestone of our 800th Grand Prix is a remarkable achievement for Williams Racing. We are incredibly proud of our history and the legacy built over the years.
“Over our 46-year history, the team has achieved incredible results. With nine constructors’ championships and seven drivers’ titles to our name, we are the second most successful F1 team of all time, only behind Ferrari.
“We invite all our fans to join us in this celebration as we pay tribute to our iconic past and look towards a bright future."
