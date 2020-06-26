Williams unveils new livery for 2020 F1 season
Williams livery
Photo by: Williams
Williams livery
Photo by: Williams
Williams livery
Photo by: Williams
Williams has unveiled its new livery ahead of the first race of the Formula 1 season in Austria next week.
The Grove-based outfit has revamped its colour scheme in the wake of the split with title sponsor ROKiT last month.
ROKiT had joined the outfit for the start of 2019 and had a long term deal in place, but Williams elected to terminate the agreement early for unspecified reasons.
The revamped white-and-blue livery features an increased branding presence from Canadian food company Sofina, and global technology company Acronis.
The front of the rear wing features the Williams name, but this could obviously be replaced if the team finds another major sponsor.
The new Williams colours come ahead of a campaign where the team hopes to turn around its fortunes after two troubled campaigns where it has finished last in the constructors’ championship.
It will race with George Russell and Nicholas Latifi this year.
Previous article
The car that ignited the McLaren-Mercedes partnership
Next article
Masks the biggest challenge for F1 staff - Ferrari
trending Today
Latest news
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Teams
|Williams
|Author
|Jonathan Noble