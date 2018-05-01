Williams most aggressive by far in Spain tyre picks

Pirelli has unveiled Formula 1 teams' tyres selections for the 2018 Spanish Grand Prix, with Williams on a vastly more aggressive strategy than any of the other outfits.

The Italian tyre supplier has opted to go a step softer with its picks for the recently-resurfaced Barcelona venue than in either 2016 and 2017, and will bring the supersoft, soft and medium compounds to the upcoming race.

Every team but Williams has opted for between five and eight sets of the softest available compound, whereas the Grove-based outfit had made nine sets of supersoft available for Lance Stroll and 10 for rookie Sergey Sirotkin.

Both of its drivers will have only a single set of the yellow-walled soft tyre.

Besides Williams, only Sauber and Haas opted to split tyre choice strategies between its two drivers, with Kevin Magnussen and Marcus Ericsson on one fewer set of softs and one more set of mediums than Romain Grosjean and Charles Leclerc respectively.

The top three teams in the field all differed in their selections, with Mercedes' opting for the most cautious approach and selecting the same amount of supersofts and softs for its drivers, at five.

Ferrari will bring seven supersoft sets to Red Bull's sixth, making up the difference by selecting one fewer set of the white-walled medium compound than the Austrian outfit.

The Spanish Grand Prix will be the first of three races where Pirelli is running modified rubber, with the FIA having granted the supplier's request to allow it bring tyres with lower tread thickness.