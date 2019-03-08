Sign in

Formula 1 / Commentary

What Williams's latest blow means for F1’s most beleaguered team

shares
comments
9m ago

On the eve of the Formula 1 season, Williams chief technical officer Paddy Lowe has taken a leave of absence, and there are questions over its car’s legality. 

Coupled to missing the first two days of the F1 pre-season test, Williams has had a difficult start to 2019, with the Australian Grand Prix under two weeks away. 

Edd Straw and Scott Mitchell join Glen Freeman to discuss how Williams got into this situation, and the course of action it needs to take to come back from a disastrous start to the year.

Williams making car changes to ensure legality

Williams making car changes to ensure legality
About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Robert Kubica , George Russell
Teams Williams

