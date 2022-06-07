Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Ferrari: No easy solution to F1 salary cap debate Next / Mercedes F1 potential is “dangerous” admits Red Bull’s Marko
Formula 1 News

Williams: Lack of confidence in the car behind Latifi F1 struggles

Williams Formula 1 engineering chief Dave Robson has explained that a "lack of confidence" in the car is the key factor Nicholas Latifi's 2022 struggles.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Williams: Lack of confidence in the car behind Latifi F1 struggles
Listen to this article

Latifi struggled to match the Mercedes bound George Russell during his first two seasons in F1, but in the first seven races of 2022 the Canadian also looked out of sorts compared to his new teammate Alex Albon, who joined the team after a year out of the category.

Latifi has yet to outqualify or outrace Albon this year, not helped by the fact that he's suffered several crashes along the way.

Robson, Williams' Head of Vehicle Performance, thinks a general lack of confidence in the FW44 lays at the heart of Latifi's rough start.

"Generally, I think still he is just still lacking a bit of confidence and just tuning the set-up to the tyres at each circuit to give him the confident he needs," Robson said in Monaco. "I think it's a bit of a shame [in Monaco qualifying], if he'd got a little bit more out of FP3 then I think Q1 would have been a lot better.

"I think at the end of Q1 he's a bit frustrated because actually he probably had quite a lot of confidence in the car at the end but just didn't get the front end to really be able to nail it."

Nicholas Latifi, Williams

Nicholas Latifi, Williams

Photo by: Erik Junius

Robson explained Latifi's confidence issue was also related to finding the right aerodynamic balance on a car that is lacking downforce in general.

"I think ultimately in qualifying, he just didn't quite get the confidence to get enough front wing, so enough aero balance in the car. So I think that was probably what happened here," Robson said.

Latifi commented: "I think there's some balance issues we would like to improve that are kind of just inherent with the car. But I think going to Barcelona, it highlighted just the lack of downforce we do have compared to other cars.

"It's a track where you normally put everything you have on it in terms of load. And we were just missing a lot in the high-speed corners, based on the GPS data.

"I think it gave us some good directions for the factory and for the longer-term development of the car."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Ferrari: No easy solution to F1 salary cap debate
Previous article

Ferrari: No easy solution to F1 salary cap debate
Next article

Mercedes F1 potential is “dangerous” admits Red Bull’s Marko

Mercedes F1 potential is “dangerous” admits Red Bull’s Marko
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car Canadian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 still "needs to improve" to fend off quicker Ferrari Canadian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 still "needs to improve" to fend off quicker Ferrari

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Nicholas Latifi More from
Nicholas Latifi
Latifi: "Puzzling" my Williams F1 car can’t match what Albon is doing
Formula 1

Latifi: "Puzzling" my Williams F1 car can’t match what Albon is doing

Sainz frustrated at lapped Latifi for costing him Monaco F1 lead Monaco GP
Formula 1

Sainz frustrated at lapped Latifi for costing him Monaco F1 lead

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be Latifi's making Hungarian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be Latifi's making

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.