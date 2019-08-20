Debate: How Williams plans to fix its F1 woes
Aug 20, 2019, 2:20 PM
Williams’ poor start to the season has been well documented, but this once mighty team is in the process of making big changes which it hopes will secure a return to form.
The team has taken steps forward in recent rounds, but is also in the process of moving away from some of its core principles in a bid to move to match its modern Formula 1 rivals.
In this video from F1 Racing, Ben Anderson is joined by Stuart Codling and James Roberts to outline the fundamental changes Williams is making which it hopes will instigate its resurgence.
