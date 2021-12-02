Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Williams hires ex-VW motorsport boss as F1 sporting director

By:

Williams continued its run of hiring former Volkswagen motorsport staff with the signing of Sven Smeets, who joined as its Formula 1 sporting director last month.

Williams hires ex-VW motorsport boss as F1 sporting director

Smeets previously served as the team manager of Volkswagen’s World Rally Championship team, working under current Williams CEO and F1 chief Jost Capito.

After playing a role in VW’s charge to three consecutive drivers’ and manufacturers’ titles in the WRC, Smeets took over as the marque’s motorsport director in 2016 following Capito’s exit to join McLaren in F1.

Smeets continued as motorsport director at Volkswagen for over four years, but has now joined the senior management at Williams as part of the team’s ongoing restructuring.

Capito took sole responsibility for the Williams F1 team earlier this year after the exit of team principal Simon Roberts, and identified a need to restructure the management team, including the hiring of a sporting director.

Smeets took up the role of sporting director last month, and attended his first grand prix with Williams in Qatar, but his appointment was not formally announced by the team.

He is the latest former Volkswagen motorsport staff member to become part of Williams’ senior management, following the arrival of Capito last December and technical director FX Demaison back in March.

According to his biography on the team’s website, Smeets will be “responsible for the sporting governance and representation of the team in all sporting matters related to the FIA, other teams, and motorsport associations.”

Smeets will also take “overall accountability for the race team” and be in charge of the young driver academy, which currently includes Jack Aitken, Roy Nissany and Jamie Chadwick.

“Working alongside Jost Capito, FX Demaison and the Williams Racing Management Team, Sven ensures that the optimal culture, resources and environment are in place for the team to succeed,” his bio reads.

Capito said back in June that he found a number of staff within the motorsport industry and F1 paddock now “seem to like now to work for Williams”.

“That helps us quite a lot,” Capito said. “We also see that we have a lot of talent, and we don’t want to turn everything upside down.

“We want to build a team that is a sustainable team for long-term, and that is not just buying people from whoever. That is really creating a proper team, based around the talent we have inside.”

Sven Smeets, Jost Capito and Francois-Xavier Demaison all worked at Volkswagen Motorsport before joining Williams F1

Sven Smeets, Jost Capito and Francois-Xavier Demaison all worked at Volkswagen Motorsport before joining Williams F1

Photo by: Volkswagen Motorsport

Tickets
shares
comments
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer
Previous article

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Capito to miss Saudi Arabian GP after positive COVID-19 test Saudi Arabia GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Capito to miss Saudi Arabian GP after positive COVID-19 test

Piastri knew he only stood 'very outside chance' of 2022 F1 seat
Formula 1

Piastri knew he only stood 'very outside chance' of 2022 F1 seat

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Qatar GP Prime
Formula 1

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Williams More from
Williams
Chandhok: Why charming F1 boss Williams will be dearly missed
Formula 1

Chandhok: Why charming F1 boss Williams will be dearly missed

How Frank Williams started his eponymous F1 team after Wolf split
Formula 1

How Frank Williams started his eponymous F1 team after Wolf split

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1 Prime
Formula 1

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1

Latest news

Williams hires ex-VW motorsport boss as F1 sporting director
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams hires ex-VW motorsport boss as F1 sporting director

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

Brundle: Russell can't go on "missing list" when he joins Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brundle: Russell can't go on "missing list" when he joins Mercedes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Prime

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
1 h
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Prime

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
2 h
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Prime

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Motorsport.com's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer Tim Wright explains.

Formula 1
20 h
How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison Prime

How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells Stuart Codling about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him.

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Prime

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as Ben Anderson discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren Prime

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren

From being lapped by his own teammate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title Prime

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

As the battle continues to rage over the F1 2021 drivers' championship, teams up and down the grid are turning their attentions to the prize money attributed to each position in the constructors' standings. But F1's sliding scale rules governing wind tunnel and CFD use will soften the blow for those who miss out on the top places

Formula 1
Nov 25, 2021
The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher Prime

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher

After winning his past few Formula 1 titles as a canter, Lewis Hamilton currently trails Max Verstappen by eight points heading into the final double-header of 2021. Although Red Bull has been his biggest on-track challenge, Hamilton feels that he has just as much to grapple with away from the circuit

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.