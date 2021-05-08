Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Mercedes F1 team spent over £324m to win in 2020 Next / Spanish GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton in final practice
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Williams: F1 car's peaky downforce trait was not intended

By:

Williams says the peaky downforce characteristics of its Formula 1 car weren't a route it planned to take, and is instead a consequence of new aero rules.

Williams: F1 car's peaky downforce trait was not intended

The Grove-based team's current challenger shows good form in certain conditions, but its downforce levels and balance can be impacted quite heavily by the wind or turbulence from other cars.

While a number of F1 outfits have over recent years moved away from chasing theoretical peaks of downforce for cars that are more consistent in all conditions, Williams has ended up going the other way.

Speaking ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, Williams team principal Simon Roberts explained that the shift wasn't actually deliberate – but was instead something the squad ended up with it as it recovered lost downforce triggered by 2021's new aero rules.

"That wasn't the strategic approach," he said. "Our approach was simple: there were changes to the regulations and we were going to lose downforce and the team worked as hard as they could to recover that downforce. And I think we're not the only team.

"Look up and down the pit lane under certain conditions and all the cars are more sensitive than they used to be last year. Our car may or may not be worse than others but it's a consequence of the regulations and what we could within the homologated parts and the time available.

"It wasn't a plan. It wouldn't have been a great thing to do."

Read Also:

The Williams is very competitive in qualifying, which was shown last weekend in Portugal when George Russell just missed out on making it through to Q3.

However, both Russell and Nicholas Latifi have struggled more in the races.

Last weekend in Portugal, Russell slumped down the order as the Williams did not have the long run pace to compete with a number of cars that it had outqualified.

Reflecting on what happened, Roberts said: "It wasn't such a surprise. We were, I guess, over-optimistic, having had such fantastic qualifying but the true pace of the car never really changed.

"We had a good start - George had a good start. And if it hadn't had been for the red flag [safety car] – who knows? That was kind of the race pace, those conditions on that day.

"It was quite unique conditions in Portugal and you saw in Imola, two weeks before, it was the same car but it was much more competitive. I think we were disappointed because we were so optimistic but the reality is, when you look at the data, it was less of a surprise."

Roberts said the team was doing all it could to try to make the car less sensitive, but it was hard to make much progress amid the current homologation restrictions.

"We're doing everything we can," he said. "The challenge with these cars, with the combination of a lot of homologated components and then some mandated changes to the floor and rear brake ducts, the first thing we did which the guys at the factory and the girls at the factory, was recover as much performance as we could to try and make our car competitive.

"The data shows we have done that. The car is a better car than it was last year. The down side is that it's more sensitive, so occasionally that gets exposed, other times it doesn't. It's a combination of circumstances really."

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes F1 team spent over £324m to win in 2020

Previous article

Mercedes F1 team spent over £324m to win in 2020

Next article

Spanish GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton in final practice

Spanish GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton in final practice
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Teams Williams
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

4h
2
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton in final practice

1h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 team spent over £324m to win in 2020

2h
4
Formula 1

Formula 1 encouraging teams to look at American drivers

23min
5
Formula 1

FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit

4h
Latest news
Formula 1 encouraging teams to look at American drivers
Formula 1

Formula 1 encouraging teams to look at American drivers

23m
Spanish GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton in final practice
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton in final practice

1h
Williams: F1 car's peaky downforce trait was not intended
Formula 1

Williams: F1 car's peaky downforce trait was not intended

1h
Mercedes F1 team spent over £324m to win in 2020
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 team spent over £324m to win in 2020

2h
What is behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrades
Formula 1

What is behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrades

2h
Latest videos
F1: Turkish GP under threat due to UK red-list 00:35
Formula 1
3h

F1: Turkish GP under threat due to UK red-list

F1: Team bosses to discuss track limit rules 00:25
Formula 1
17h

F1: Team bosses to discuss track limit rules

F1: Hamilton fastest in FP2 00:31
Formula 1
17h

F1: Hamilton fastest in FP2

F1: The richest people in Formula 1 03:35
Formula 1
17h

F1: The richest people in Formula 1

F1: Sainz and Alonso escalate Spanish viewership growth 00:30
Formula 1
May 7, 2021

F1: Sainz and Alonso escalate Spanish viewership growth

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Raikkonen reveals his son teased him over F1 Portuguese GP crash Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Raikkonen reveals his son teased him over F1 Portuguese GP crash

Hamilton 'amazed' by McLaren, Ferrari F1 progress
Formula 1

Hamilton 'amazed' by McLaren, Ferrari F1 progress

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

More from
Williams
Williams rear end issue hampered Russell’s F1 race in Portimao Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Williams rear end issue hampered Russell’s F1 race in Portimao

Williams recruitment drive part of Dorilton's "plan to innovate"
Formula 1

Williams recruitment drive part of Dorilton's "plan to innovate"

Imola 1994: Memories from Ayrton Senna’s F1 rivals San Marino GP Prime
Formula 1

Imola 1994: Memories from Ayrton Senna’s F1 rivals

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace Prime

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday practice for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix, but there was one major encouraging sign for Red Bull. However, making good on that gain will require Max Verstappen to avoid repeating a mistake that left him well down the FP2 order...

Formula 1
15h
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
May 6, 2021
What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

OPINION: Going up against the dominant force of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton was always going to demand the best from Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But after making a couple more errors during the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Dutch driver showed there's a small gap he still needs to close in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight.

Formula 1
May 5, 2021
The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix Prime

The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix

Red Bull's Portuguese Grand Prix fortunes were decidedly second best to Mercedes', but the result skews the potential that the team had at Portimao. With a new set of updates, the team looks good going forward into the rest of 2021's spicy F1 competition

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings

The 2021 Portuguese GP will for several drivers go down as a weekend of missed opportunities amid imperfect track conditions that caused struggles with tyre warm-up. But the performances of a select few stood out from the crowd

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory Prime

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory

Just as he did in 2020, Lewis Hamilton had to come from behind to win the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix. Only this time there were two rivals he had to pass, among the several challenges he had to overcome, on his way to securing a 97th grand prix victory

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
Imola 1994: Memories from Ayrton Senna’s F1 rivals Prime

Imola 1994: Memories from Ayrton Senna’s F1 rivals

The tragic events of the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix changed Formula 1 forever. Here, 17 of the drivers who took part explain how they coped with the devastating deaths of Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021
The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy Prime

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy

Lewis Hamilton topped the crucial FP2 session on Friday as F1 returned to Portugal, but his Mercedes team cannot be sure it has the edge on its Red Bull rivals. As cool temperatures and wind combine with the still-slippery surface to present drivers with quandaries over set-up and tyre warmup, there's still everything to play for come qualifying.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021

Trending Today

Spanish GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton in final practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton in final practice

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Mercedes F1 team spent over £324m to win in 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 team spent over £324m to win in 2020

FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit

Wolff: Red Bull approached 100 Mercedes F1 engine staff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Red Bull approached 100 Mercedes F1 engine staff

Perez using Verstappen's car set-up to avoid getting "lost"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez using Verstappen's car set-up to avoid getting "lost"

Formula 1 encouraging teams to look at American drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 encouraging teams to look at American drivers

What is behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrades

Latest news

Formula 1 encouraging teams to look at American drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 encouraging teams to look at American drivers

Spanish GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton in final practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton in final practice

Williams: F1 car's peaky downforce trait was not intended
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: F1 car's peaky downforce trait was not intended

Mercedes F1 team spent over £324m to win in 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 team spent over £324m to win in 2020

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.