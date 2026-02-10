Williams F1 announces new partnership with long-term Carlos Sainz sponsor

Williams Racing has announced a new partnership with Estrella Galicia 0,0 as its official beer partner for the 2026 Formula 1 season and beyond.

The new partnership will see the Estrella Galicia 0,0 branding on the halo and rear wing endplate of the FW48, as well as on Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon's helmets and race suits. The non-alcoholic beer will also be served in the Grove outfit's hospitality suites at the European races.

Estrella Galicia has long been associated with Sainz, having supported the Spanish driver since his time in GP3.

"With an all-new car, new regulations, and a new race in Madrid, there’ll be plenty for Atlassian Williams F1 Team to celebrate with Estrella Galicia 0,0 this season," Williams team principal James Vowles said.

"It is great to have them join Williams and cheer us on in this exciting moment for both the team and the sport."

Ignacio Rivera, executive president of Corporación Hijos de Rivera, added: "The partnership with Atlassian Williams F1 Team represents a natural step in our journey within motorsport.

Williams FW48 Photo by: Williams

"It goes far beyond a partnership agreement; it is the coming together of two organisations that share the same understanding of competition, rooted in respect for history, a passion for innovation and the ambition to continue growing through authenticity.

"At Estrella Galicia 0,0 we firmly believe in projects supporting talent, enhancing heritage and challenging the status quo to build a better future. We are looking forward to the beginning of the season to build on the success of this partnership."

The FW48 will be seen on track in Bahrain this week for pre-season testing from 11-13 February, and again on 18-20 February.

The 2026 F1 season will begin with the Australian Grand Prix from 6-8 March.