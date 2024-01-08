Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Williams extends Mercedes F1 engine deal beyond 2026

Williams will stick with Mercedes power until at least the end of 2030 after agreeing an extension of its Formula 1 customer engine deal.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Updated
Alex Albon, Williams FW45

As teams gear up for the new era of engine regulations that are due to come into play in 2026, efforts have been going on for manufacturers to finalise their partner squads.

And with Mercedes having already extended a deal with McLaren at the end of last year, the German manufacturer has now confirmed that Williams will remain a part of its roster too.

Williams team principal James Vowles said: "It is fantastic to extend our partnership with Williams Racing until 2030.

"We have enjoyed a strong relationship with them since the introduction of the current power unit regulations and look forward to continuing that into this next era.

"Their commitment and support to our future power unit strategy is highly valued. We look forward to approaching this new ruleset together, with the same passion and enthusiasm we did in 2014 and with the aim of achieving similar successes."

Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff, who is head of the company's motorsport division, added: "Williams is a historic F1 team and over the course of our partnership, we have enjoyed notable successes together since first partnering back in 2014.

"One of our proudest moments at HPP in the current turbo hybrid era was seeing our power unit lock out the top four positions at the 2014 Austrian Grand Prix with Williams taking a well-deserved third and fourth.

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45

"Our working relationship with Williams has only strengthened over the past decade and we look forward to continuing that productive approach as we head into the next generation of power units in 2026."

Williams has used Mercedes engines since the start of the turbo hybrid era in 2014, and the partnership has helped produce 18 podium finishes.

Its best season results together were in 2014 and 2015 when Williams finished third overall in the constructors' championship.

F1's new engine regulations from 2026 will retain turbo hybrid power units but there will be an increased input from electrical power – with a rough 50/50 split between batteries and the internal combustion engine.

Furthermore, F1 will switch to fully sustainable fuels as part of its efforts to become net carbon zero from 2030.

Jonathan Noble
