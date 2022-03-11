Williams ends day early after brake fire melts suspension

Listen to this article

Nicholas Latifi was forced to slow on track after a fire emerged at the rear of his Williams FW44 car during the morning session at the Bahrain International Circuit, before spinning at Turn 12.

The session was quickly red-flagged while Latifi jumped out of the car, which was then tended to by a fire marshal who extinguished the flames.

The incident resulted in a red flag lasting nearly 40 minutes. Latifi managed to get in only 12 laps prior to the fire, and was due to complete a full day in the cockpit for the team.

Williams issued an update in the afternoon confirming the car would not be going back out on-track.

"Repairs are underway on the FW44," the team said. "We will not take part in the remainder of today's running but look forward to hitting the track for the final day of testing here tomorrow."

Latifi explained the team was still investigating what had caused the brake issue, but admitted there was "not a lot of stuff to analyse in terms of physical parts" because of the fire.

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44, stops with a rear brake fire Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"I just tried to bring it back using as little brakes as possible, keeping the speed up, because when you stop, the fire is always going to get worse," Latifi said.

"I guess it must have melted through some part of the suspension which broke the suspension, obviously couldn't bring it back, caused me to spin. I guess the rest is on TV."

Latifi remained hopeful Williams could complete its investigation before returning to the track tomorrow, which he is scheduled to share with Albon.

"With fire, you want to make sure parts might not look physically damaged, as in crashed, but obviously they can be," Latifi said.

"So we're taking time to go through it and assess it, and try and get back out for tomorrow. Today is unfortunately parked."