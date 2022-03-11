Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Haas: Sunday F1 test would've been fairer solution after freight delay
Formula 1 / Bahrain March testing News

Williams ends day early after brake fire melts suspension

Williams was forced to end its Formula 1 test running early on Friday after an issue with the brakes led to a fire that melted through the car's rear suspension.

Luke Smith
By:
Williams ends day early after brake fire melts suspension
Listen to this article

Nicholas Latifi was forced to slow on track after a fire emerged at the rear of his Williams FW44 car during the morning session at the Bahrain International Circuit, before spinning at Turn 12.

The session was quickly red-flagged while Latifi jumped out of the car, which was then tended to by a fire marshal who extinguished the flames.

The incident resulted in a red flag lasting nearly 40 minutes. Latifi managed to get in only 12 laps prior to the fire, and was due to complete a full day in the cockpit for the team.

Williams issued an update in the afternoon confirming the car would not be going back out on-track.

"Repairs are underway on the FW44," the team said. "We will not take part in the remainder of today's running but look forward to hitting the track for the final day of testing here tomorrow."

Latifi explained the team was still investigating what had caused the brake issue, but admitted there was "not a lot of stuff to analyse in terms of physical parts" because of the fire.

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44, stops with a rear brake fire

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44, stops with a rear brake fire

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"I just tried to bring it back using as little brakes as possible, keeping the speed up, because when you stop, the fire is always going to get worse," Latifi said.

"I guess it must have melted through some part of the suspension which broke the suspension, obviously couldn't bring it back, caused me to spin. I guess the rest is on TV."

Read Also:

Latifi remained hopeful Williams could complete its investigation before returning to the track tomorrow, which he is scheduled to share with Albon.

"With fire, you want to make sure parts might not look physically damaged, as in crashed, but obviously they can be," Latifi said.

"So we're taking time to go through it and assess it, and try and get back out for tomorrow. Today is unfortunately parked."

shares
comments

Related video

Haas: Sunday F1 test would've been fairer solution after freight delay
Previous article

Haas: Sunday F1 test would've been fairer solution after freight delay
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Haas: Sunday F1 test would've been fairer solution after freight delay Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

Haas: Sunday F1 test would've been fairer solution after freight delay

F1 champion Verstappen won’t change mind about Drive to Survive absence Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

F1 champion Verstappen won’t change mind about Drive to Survive absence

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Prime
Formula 1

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Williams More from
Williams
Friday favourite: The Williams that put Hill in an exclusive F1 club
Video Inside
Formula 1

Friday favourite: The Williams that put Hill in an exclusive F1 club

Could Mercedes run radical 'zeropod' F1 design? Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

Could Mercedes run radical 'zeropod' F1 design?

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

Latest news

Williams ends day early after brake fire melts suspension
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams ends day early after brake fire melts suspension

Haas: Sunday F1 test would've been fairer solution after freight delay
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas: Sunday F1 test would've been fairer solution after freight delay

Red Bull: Mercedes F1 sidepods are extreme, but legal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes F1 sidepods are extreme, but legal

McLaren in 'race against time' to get new brake parts to Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren in 'race against time' to get new brake parts to Bahrain

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1? Prime

What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1?

Max Verstappen says it doesn’t change anything, but becoming world champion inevitably does exactly that – in many ways. So what can we expect from F1’s 34th title winner in 2022?

Formula 1
4 h
What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test Prime

What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test

With the second Formula 1 test of 2022 underway in Bahrain, the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes has once again been reignited. Matt Kew looks at the latest episode in their fierce fight, this time centring around Mercedes' radical new sidepod design...

Formula 1
17 h
The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget Prime

The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget

OPINION: Red Bull's fortunes were transformed prior to Formula 1's last fundamental rules reset in 2009, as Adrian Newey's contribution helped it to emerge from midfield mediocrity to becoming a title-winning force. With ground effect aerodynamics returning in F1's latest shake-up, Newey's insight could again have a pivotal impact

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Prime

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

After a year on the sidelines, Alex Albon returns to Formula 1 race duties with a revived Williams team. Having exceeded the Grove squad's expectations in testing, Albon is looking to make his second attempt at F1 a success - and fill the void left by the Mercedes-bound George Russell

Formula 1
Mar 9, 2022
Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Prime

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Netflix’s latest series of Drive to Survive is its most highly anticipated yet, covering the frenetic 2021 Formula 1 season. With so many storylines to explore beyond the dramatic title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, here’s a breakdown of the key moments ahead of its release

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2022
Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season Prime

Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season

It’s 20 years since Allan McNish made his long overdue Formula 1 debut with the brand-new Toyota team. But the circumstances were hardly ideal for the Scot, whose spell in F1 would prove to be all-too brief before making a successful return to sportscar racing.

Formula 1
Mar 6, 2022
Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history Prime

Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history

In every Formula 1 championship-winning team, one driver has to play second fiddle to their team-mate in the final ranking. While some drivers have been thrashed and others have competed for equal number one status, several have fallen into the 'happy' medium that qualifies them for consideration in this debate...

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it Prime

The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it

Formula 1 teams face a race against time before the final pre-season test in Bahrain to address the alarming porpoising development that emerged in their first public running at Barcelona. Key in doing so is properly wrapping their heads around an issue which as a top former F1 aerodynamicist explains is often misunderstood

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.