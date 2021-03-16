Williams aero concept opens door for 'yo-yo' F1 2021 season

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
166 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
173 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
180 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
222 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
229 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
236 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
249 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
264 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
271 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / 2021 pre-season 'the best since Red Bull exists' - Marko
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams aero concept opens door for 'yo-yo' F1 2021 season

By:

Williams is bracing itself for an up-and-down season after electing for a peaky aero platform on its Formula 1 car that could leave it exposed when the wind picks up.

Williams aero concept opens door for 'yo-yo' F1 2021 season

The Grove-based outfit believes that going down such a route with its FW43B will pay off handsomely in the right conditions and allow its drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi to shine on the calmer days to pick up constructors' championship points.

Speaking about the decision, Russell says that Williams' hopes of moving up the standings will be best served by the occasional points haul on days when things go right, rather than having a more consistent platform.

"We've opted to go down a bit of a route to give more downforce at the expense of being a bit more sensitive," explained the Briton.

"Ultimately, we recognised that we only need a couple of [good outings], and if we were consistently at a set pace, as we probably were last year, we consistently won't be scoring points.

"You've only got to be quick at two races, for example, and you will finish potentially eighth or ninth in the constructors' championship. Haas scored three points last year and Alfa scored eight. We want to try to be as quick as possible when the stars almost align."

Read Also:

Russell said that the aero characteristics of the car, and in particular its wind sensitivity, were what hurt the team over the gusty Bahrain test weekend.

"We knew ahead of this season and confirmed in these days that our car was incredibly sensitive to the wind and the conditions of these past three days have probably brought out the worst of the car, which has been positive in ways to analyse," he added.

"But, equally, I think you'll see us, our performance, as a bit of a yo-yo this season. And unfortunately quite often in the hands of the wind."

George Russell, Williams FW43B ahead of Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

George Russell, Williams FW43B ahead of Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

While the Bahrain test was a bit of a struggle at times, Russell says he takes heart from the performance of the car when occasionally the conditions were more settled.

"When the wind is in a favourable direction, the car is very fast," he said. "These days have brought out the worst of the car, but there has been positives because when there were corners that were normal, our car was actually very competitive.

"I trust that when we go to a track when everything's a bit calmer or a bit more enclosed, that's where we can excel. I think, maybe, Imola could be a good one for us."

While the aero concept choice means there will be a great deal of variation in Williams' form in 2021, Russell has faith the tactic will pay off over the course of the full campaign.

"This wind sensitivity, it's not the first time a team or car has had it," he said. "For us maybe it's a bit more extreme than it has been the last two seasons, but equally we could be sitting here at the end of the season, and saying, you know, we were very, very quick in 10 races, very, very slow in the remaining 13.

"But we managed to score points in those races that worked well, and we managed to come home eighth in the championship: therefore, that was a great decision to go down that route. So there's pros and cons to every philosophy. Time will tell."

shares
comments

Related video

2021 pre-season 'the best since Red Bull exists' - Marko

Previous article

2021 pre-season 'the best since Red Bull exists' - Marko
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers George Russell
Teams Williams
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams aero concept opens door for 'yo-yo' F1 2021 season

26min
2
Formula 1

Mercedes will bounce back despite no "mileage miracle" - Vettel

3h
3
Formula 1

The DRS trick behind Tsunoda’s standout Bahrain laptimes

1d
4
MotoGP

Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”

2h
5
Formula 1

The mysterious gun helping teams master F1’s 2021 tyres

23h
Latest news
Williams aero concept opens door for 'yo-yo' F1 2021 season
Formula 1

Williams aero concept opens door for 'yo-yo' F1 2021 season

26m
2021 pre-season 'the best since Red Bull exists' - Marko
Formula 1

2021 pre-season 'the best since Red Bull exists' - Marko

1h
Mercedes will bounce back despite no "mileage miracle" - Vettel
Formula 1

Mercedes will bounce back despite no "mileage miracle" - Vettel

3h
Hamilton pays tribute to Walker: "No one can come close"
Formula 1

Hamilton pays tribute to Walker: "No one can come close"

16h
How McLaren's "baby steps" could pay off in 2021
Formula 1

How McLaren's "baby steps" could pay off in 2021

17h
Latest videos
The 2021 Mercedes F1 Car EXPLAINED! 08:03
Formula 1
17h

The 2021 Mercedes F1 Car EXPLAINED!

F1 Stats - Bahrain's 2021 Pre-season Test in Numbers 00:35
Formula 1
Mar 15, 2021

F1 Stats - Bahrain's 2021 Pre-season Test in Numbers

Murray Walker: The Voice of Formula 1 (1923-2021) 04:29
Formula 1
Mar 15, 2021

Murray Walker: The Voice of Formula 1 (1923-2021)

F1 2021 cars on track in testing 01:58
Formula 1
Mar 14, 2021

F1 2021 cars on track in testing

Hit Or Miss? We Rate The 2021 F1 Liveries 10:03
Formula 1
Mar 12, 2021

Hit Or Miss? We Rate The 2021 F1 Liveries

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Vettel: Younger me would be panicking right now Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Younger me would be panicking right now

McLaren "surprised" F1 rivals didn't adopt diffuser trick Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren "surprised" F1 rivals didn't adopt diffuser trick

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

More from
George Russell
Russell: No promises made by Mercedes over 2022 F1 seat
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: No promises made by Mercedes over 2022 F1 seat

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

Wolff: Ironing out mistakes most critical thing for Russell
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Ironing out mistakes most critical thing for Russell

More from
Williams
Williams has "almost a first-race upgrade" for F1 testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams has "almost a first-race upgrade" for F1 testing

Williams: Button can be "sparring partner" to push F1 team
Formula 1 / News

Williams: Button can be "sparring partner" to push F1 team

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Williams launch Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
10 things we learned from F1 testing 2021 Prime

10 things we learned from F1 testing 2021

The condensed nature of F1's 2021 test schedule meant teams were under pressure to hit the ground running in Bahrain. While some delivered, others were left scratching their heads. Here are our key impressions.

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2021
How Red Bull 'won' the F1 2021 winter testing war Prime

How Red Bull 'won' the F1 2021 winter testing war

With Formula 1 pre-season testing drawing to a close there is one clear winner in Red Bull, while title rivals Mercedes has plenty of work to do after a surprising few days. But after crunching the numbers, the full story is revealed...

Formula 1
Mar 14, 2021
What we learned from F1's first full race simulations Prime

What we learned from F1's first full race simulations

The leaderboard at the end of F1's second day of pre-season testing had a familiar feel about it but, despite Mercedes topping the charts, it still has some catching up to do against teams that ran full race distances. Here's what the data shows...

Formula 1
Mar 13, 2021
How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative Prime

How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative

Red Bull logged the most laps and topped the timesheets after the first day of Formula 1's Bahrain pre-season test as Mercedes had a disappointing start. Drawing early conclusions is always a dangerous game, but plenty of insight can still be gleaned...

Formula 1
Mar 13, 2021
From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales Prime

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales

As Formula 1 prepares for the start of its three-day test in Bahrain this week, Autosport's technical consultant recalls days with McLaren and Benetton when testing was a far bigger part of an engineer's role

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

The 2020 Formula 1 season was a miserable one for Ferrari, made worse by the knowledge that a significant portion of its underperforming SF1000 would be carried over to 2021. Jarring livery aside, the SF21 shows intent to right the wrongs of last year.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing Prime

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing

Formula 1 pre-season testing is almost here and it will provide a short and sharp blast of action in Bahrain as preparation for the 2021 season. From closely-guarded car parts to new faces, names and looks, all will be revealed over three days. Here’s what to watch out for.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021

Trending Today

Dunlop test speed shows it's "in the game" - Baguette
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Dunlop test speed shows it's "in the game" - Baguette

Latest news

Williams aero concept opens door for 'yo-yo' F1 2021 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams aero concept opens door for 'yo-yo' F1 2021 season

2021 pre-season 'the best since Red Bull exists' - Marko
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

2021 pre-season 'the best since Red Bull exists' - Marko

Mercedes will bounce back despite no "mileage miracle" - Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes will bounce back despite no "mileage miracle" - Vettel

Hamilton pays tribute to Walker: "No one can come close"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton pays tribute to Walker: "No one can come close"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.