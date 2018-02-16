Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Analysis

How the 2018 Williams combines the best of Mercedes and Ferrari

36,046 views
0 shares
How the 2018 Williams combines the best of Mercedes and Ferrari
Get alerts
By: Gary Anderson, F1 technical expert
16/02/2018 08:55

As Williams promised, its 2018 car is indeed substantially different to last year's challenger. But can the evident changes - which might have been influenced by its two chief tech recruits - help the team make significant gains?

Formula 1 has got itself to the point where it's no longer about the 'hero' driver, it's about how much money you have to develop the chassis and power unit. It's a sad state of affairs, but that's the way it is.

The competition between two teammates will always exist and, yes, one driver will normally stand out against the other. In reality, that is the only measure of their individual talent but when the car is not up to it, neither will be able to find that extra bit.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Teams Williams
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call News Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah News Prime
Formula 1

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge News Prime
Formula 1

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'? News Prime
Formula 1

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'?

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals News Prime
Formula 1

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing News Prime
Formula 1

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing

To the Formula 1 main page