How the 2018 Williams combines the best of Mercedes and Ferrari

As Williams promised, its 2018 car is indeed substantially different to last year's challenger. But can the evident changes - which might have been influenced by its two chief tech recruits - help the team make significant gains?

Formula 1 has got itself to the point where it's no longer about the 'hero' driver, it's about how much money you have to develop the chassis and power unit. It's a sad state of affairs, but that's the way it is.

The competition between two teammates will always exist and, yes, one driver will normally stand out against the other. In reality, that is the only measure of their individual talent but when the car is not up to it, neither will be able to find that extra bit.