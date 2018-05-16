Will "miracle" vote actually improve F1?

The surprising (positive) result of the Formula 1 Commission vote on wing changes for 2019 was described as "a miracle" by FIA president Jean Todt. But will the changes actually improve overtaking?

That description reflects just how close the proposals came to not going through. Had one or two teams changed their minds and voted against, that would have been the end of it, and the current aero package would be in place for the next two seasons.