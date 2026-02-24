Will Buxton: Cadillac’s F1 project has already cost $1billion before a single race
Buxton argues Cadillac’s three-base plan could create unnecessary pressure points despite its huge investment
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Will Buxton says Cadillac's Formula 1 project has already become a $1billion undertaking as the American team looks forward to its first grand prix in Australia.
Cadillac was approved to become F1's 11th team in March 2025, bringing the brand of General Motors into the championship which has, over the last few years, been rapidly expanding into the United States market.
With its infrastructure spread across continents with its main headquarters in Fishers, Indiana, further manufacturing in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Warren, Michigan, plus a facility in Silverstone, United Kingdom, the F1 pundit believes this is creating unnecessary pressure points.
Speaking on the Up to Speed podcast, Buxton highlights how the outfit has approached the series as a blank canvas, unlike the likes of Audi which has purchased an existing team.
“Let's put a baseline on this right from the outset. They have already spent, and they haven't even turned a wheel in anger yet, $1billion," he said. "That is what they are believed to have spent up to this point. That's just to make it to the grid.
"And they don't have a title sponsor. So that is a huge undertaking not just for Cadillac and General Motors, for TWG, Dan Towriss, that whole group behind the scenes and launching this team. It's a massive financial undertaking."
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images
He continued, questioning how sustainable such a project could be.
"I wonder how many of them will stay the course. Having three bases is potentially not an optimised strategy for any team, let alone a brand new team.
"And you have two distinct issues, I think, with the way in which Cadillac, as an American team will fare. One is the American work culture, which is that there is no time off. You work, you keep working, you grind yourself into the ground. Family, what family? You work.
"But you've also got the F1 mentality, which is: don't like it, go do something else because we'll find somebody younger and cheaper who will do it - do the job that you don't want to do or you aren't willing to do.
"If you're based in the UK, you're working all the way through the day. You've then got to work through most of the night because America is still to wake up to that point. So, you're getting three hours' sleep and the season hasn't even started."
This will be a huge uphill battle for the team, but with support from its experienced drivers in Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez and its cars being just three-tenths off during Bahrain testing, it's starting with a strong footing. It will at least be entering the year with more confidence than the struggling Aston Martin.
Share Or Save This Story
Graeme Lowdon praises instant impact of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez in F1 pre-season testing
Cadillac used fake tyres in wind tunnel testing for F1 2026
Keanu Reeves lifts the lid on Cadillac F1 documentary: "It's very intense"
Latest news
David Coulthard challenges fans' expectations: Excitement isn't measured in overtakes
Will Buxton: Cadillac’s F1 project has already cost $1billion before a single race
Stefano Domenicali explains what Apple can do for Formula 1 that ESPN couldn't
MotoGP wants to introduce minimum salary for riders from 2027
For richer or for poorer - how track layouts will affect F1 2026's competitive order
Why Honda can’t kick its Formula 1 habit
Ferrari’s last front-engined winner
What to look out for in F1's second week of Bahrain testing
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments