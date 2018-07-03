Why Williams is "dreading" the British GP

A few years on from occasionally challenging Mercedes out front, Williams is firmly at the foot of Formula 1's constructors' championship - and the British team admits its upcoming home race could be "excruciatingly painful".

It's impossible not to associate the British Grand Prix with Williams, given the success the team has enjoyed at the race over the decades. And it's not just about the distant past and the glory days of Nigel Mansell and Damon Hill.

Just three years ago, Felipe Massa and Valtteri Bottas qualified third and fourth at Silverstone and, having jumped ahead of the works Mercedes duo, they initially ran at the front of the field. It was an extraordinary sight.