Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

Why Verstappen's Red Bull F1 fate is tied to Marko's

Max Verstappen has explained why he is tying his Red Bull future to that of mentor Helmut Marko after saying he "can't continue" at the Formula 1 team if the Austrian is cast aside.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme with Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme with Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing

Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

On Friday it emerged that Marko was under investigation by Red Bull's parent company for alleged leaks to the media relating to the investigation into team boss Christian Horner's behaviour.
Marko and Red Bull director Oliver Mintzlaff are set for key talks on the matter on Saturday ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Marko is at risk of being suspended or even removed from his position, but in the post-qualifying press conference in Jeddah Verstappen firmly drew a line in the sand saying that the Austrian's fate at the team will have an influence on his own future.
Speaking to Dutch language journalists, Verstappen went much further, stating in no uncertain terms that he "can't continue" at the outfit that propelled him to three world championships - and likely a fourth - if Marko goes.
"I've always clearly indicated that he has to stay, so I can't continue without him," Verstappen said.
"Helmut is very important for the team and for me to continue, for the future of the team.
"Everyone has his own role, which is the way it's always been. And of course, after Dietrich Mateschitz's death, some of those tasks were split up.
Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, talk in Parc Ferme

Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, talk in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"I've always indicated that Helmut has to stay for the future, as long as he's alive. I've always been very clear about that, like last year after Qatar. And I hope that doesn't change."
The rift between Marko and Horner has seemingly descended into a battle for control of the world-champion outfit.
And while Horner was keen to "draw a line" under recent events, fresh comments from Verstappen's father Jos have suggested Horner won't get his wish.
"I think it's a bit too late for that now," he told the Daily Mail while competing at the Hannut Rally in Belgium.
"If that's what he wants, fine, but I don't think it will be possible. I don't want to talk too much more as it will create problems.
"But the most important thing for me is that Max is happy, that's what counts for me, I just want him to be happy."
The Verstappen camp's comments could be bluff, but more likely is that they are firm indications that the 26-year-old has clauses in his contract that could see him jump ship before its 2028 end date if one or more key "pillars" of the team were to leave, including Marko.
Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing

Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"I'm also part of this trajectory. I signed until 2028, so it's very important that certain pillars remain in place," he explained.
"At the end of the day, it's about relationships within the team and communication. If things that are very important to you disappear in the team, it would be an unworkable situation if that were to happen."
When asked if Marko and Horner can both continue to co-exist at the team or if the damage is irreparable, Verstappen chose diplomacy.
"I've always said that the aim is to keep all the important people on board," he replied.
"What really matters is that you have to look at what he achieved together with Dietrich from the start.
"Of course, there can be difficult moments, but just like in a relationship you need to communicate and it has to stay like that.
"Helmut and Christian have always been able to get along very well and achieved a lot of things together. 
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing, the Red Bull team celebrate victory

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing, the Red Bull team celebrate victory

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"And I think Helmut has always supported Christian, also through the more difficult moments in the team in terms of performance, so you have to respect that.
"Things can always be helped or solved by communicating."
Previous article How latest twist to Red Bull F1 drama exposes dirty war at the top
Next article D'Ambrosio set to leave Mercedes and join Hamilton at Ferrari

