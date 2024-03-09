Why Verstappen's Red Bull F1 fate is tied to Marko's

Marko and Red Bull director Oliver Mintzlaff are set for key talks on the matter on Saturday ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Speaking to Dutch language journalists, Verstappen went much further, stating in no uncertain terms that he "can't continue" at the outfit that propelled him to three world championships - and likely a fourth - if Marko goes.

"I've always clearly indicated that he has to stay, so I can't continue without him," Verstappen said.

"Helmut is very important for the team and for me to continue, for the future of the team.

"Everyone has his own role, which is the way it's always been. And of course, after Dietrich Mateschitz's death, some of those tasks were split up.

Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, talk in Parc Ferme Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"I've always indicated that Helmut has to stay for the future, as long as he's alive. I've always been very clear about that, like last year after Qatar. And I hope that doesn't change."

And while Horner was keen to "draw a line" under recent events, fresh comments from Verstappen's father Jos have suggested Horner won't get his wish.

"I think it's a bit too late for that now," he told the Daily Mail while competing at the Hannut Rally in Belgium.

"If that's what he wants, fine, but I don't think it will be possible. I don't want to talk too much more as it will create problems.

"But the most important thing for me is that Max is happy, that's what counts for me, I just want him to be happy."

The Verstappen camp's comments could be bluff, but more likely is that they are firm indications that the 26-year-old has clauses in his contract that could see him jump ship before its 2028 end date if one or more key "pillars" of the team were to leave, including Marko.

Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"I'm also part of this trajectory. I signed until 2028, so it's very important that certain pillars remain in place," he explained.

"At the end of the day, it's about relationships within the team and communication. If things that are very important to you disappear in the team, it would be an unworkable situation if that were to happen."

When asked if Marko and Horner can both continue to co-exist at the team or if the damage is irreparable, Verstappen chose diplomacy.

"I've always said that the aim is to keep all the important people on board," he replied.

"What really matters is that you have to look at what he achieved together with Dietrich from the start.

"Of course, there can be difficult moments, but just like in a relationship you need to communicate and it has to stay like that.

"Helmut and Christian have always been able to get along very well and achieved a lot of things together.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing, the Red Bull team celebrate victory Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"And I think Helmut has always supported Christian, also through the more difficult moments in the team in terms of performance, so you have to respect that.

"Things can always be helped or solved by communicating."