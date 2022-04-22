Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / "Lucky" Magnussen feared Imola F1 qualifying was over after spin Next / Norris "could have gotten Leclerc" for Imola F1 front row
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Why Verstappen escaped F1 investigation despite yellow flags on pole lap

Max Verstappen's brilliant pole position lap for Formula 1's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix raised some eyebrows as it came after he passed through a yellow flag zone.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

A mechanical problem for Valtteri Bottas on the run out of the Variante Alta had left the Finn's Alfa Romeo stationary at the side of the track, and brought out the warning flags for drivers.

Verstappen was one of the first cars through there, and duly completed his lap to secure a session-topping time.

While a long ago it may have been the case for drivers to lose improved laptimes automatically if they passed through yellow flags, this time there was no problem for Verstappen because he had fully obeyed the current requirements laid down in F1.

For practice and qualifying sessions, the drivers must follow the guidelines laid down by F1 race director Niels Wittich in his pre-event race notes at each event.

He makes clear there is a big distinction between how drivers must behave when there is a double yellow and what happens when there is a single yellow.

Had the double yellow flags been put out for Bottas' incident, then Verstappen would have had no choice but to abandon his lap.

The notes states that: "Any driver passing through a double waved yellow marshalling sector must reduce speed significantly and be prepared to change direction or stop.

"In order for the stewards to be satisfied that any such driver has complied with these requirements it must be clear that he has not attempted to set a meaningful lap time, for practical purposes any driver in a double yellow sector will have that laptime deleted."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

In the case of Bottas, his car being stopped at the side of the track required just a single yellow flag – which is treated differently.

With just a single warning flag out, the FIA demands: "Drivers should reduce their speed and be prepared to change direction. It must be clear that a driver has reduced speed and, in order for this to be clear, a driver would be expected to have braked earlier and/or discernibly reduced speed in the relevant marshalling sector."

Read Also:

In Verstappen's case, it is obvious from the onboard footage of his pole lap that he duly took the right action.

He not only lifted as he passed the yellow flag warning signal and Bottas' Alfa Romeo, but he also changed down from seventh gear to sixth gear, further making clear that he had seen and reacted to the incident.

The Dutchman's actions were why his Red Bull team had no doubts in the immediate aftermath of the incident that he would not face any worries over a potential FIA investigation.

shares
comments

Related video

"Lucky" Magnussen feared Imola F1 qualifying was over after spin
Previous article

"Lucky" Magnussen feared Imola F1 qualifying was over after spin
Next article

Norris "could have gotten Leclerc" for Imola F1 front row

Norris "could have gotten Leclerc" for Imola F1 front row
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Analysis: Formula 1’s midfield battle hots up with Imola updates Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Analysis: Formula 1’s midfield battle hots up with Imola updates

Aston Martin moves F1 floor stay to help with porpoising problems Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin moves F1 floor stay to help with porpoising problems

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime
Formula 1

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Horner: Honda has fixed Verstappen F1 fuel line issue Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Horner: Honda has fixed Verstappen F1 fuel line issue

Verstappen backs call for F1 weekend media format changes Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Verstappen backs call for F1 weekend media format changes

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime
Formula 1

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole at Imola
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole at Imola

Norris "could have gotten Leclerc" for Imola F1 front row
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris "could have gotten Leclerc" for Imola F1 front row

Why Verstappen escaped F1 investigation despite yellow flags on pole lap
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen escaped F1 investigation despite yellow flags on pole lap

"Lucky" Magnussen feared Imola F1 qualifying was over after spin
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Lucky" Magnussen feared Imola F1 qualifying was over after spin

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Prime

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
1 h
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Prime

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022 Prime

The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task Prime

Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2022
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2022
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
Apr 17, 2022
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.