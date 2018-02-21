Why F1's under-fire rookie is already causing surprises

Sergey Sirotkin's deal to drive for Williams, at the expense of Robert Kubica, was met with a great deal of animosity, and means he'll be one of the most scrutinised drivers in F1 this season. The early signs are that he's doing everything right .

There was widespread disappointment when it became clear Sergey Sirotkin would get the final seat at Williams for the 2018 Formula 1 campaign, largely because it meant Robert Kubica would not make a sensational return.

Many felt Williams was becoming a team that needs to take pay drivers to survive again. Siroktin's backers are bringing around £15million to the team while Lance Stroll's billionaire father Lawrence facilitates further funding.