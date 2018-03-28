Why these are worrying times for British F1 fans

With the final year of the shared TV deal between Sky and Channel 4 under way, broadcasting expert James Allen voices his fears for the future of F1 on British screens.

I worry for the British Formula 1 fan.

This will be the last season when he or she will be able to watch races live on free-to-air TV before the sport disappears behind a paywall on Sky Sports in 2019, with only highlights plus the live British GP required to be on a free-to-air channel.