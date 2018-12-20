Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Special feature

Promoted: Why there's no downtime for F1 2019

shares
comments
Dec 20, 2018, 9:07 AM

Valtteri Bottas might be the king of understatement.

"This season definitely wasn't easy," he says, as we discuss what has been a triumphant year in general for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport but a challenging one for the partner of now five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

In spite of this, Bottas was determined not to let his head drop and to continue to do his best for the team, playing a vital role in helping Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport clinch yet another constructors' championship.

"Valtteri, even with his bad luck, never did allow the spirit and the mindset to drop within the organisation," explained team principal and CEO of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport Toto Wolff.

"He was always capable to maintain us in high spirits. You see drivers when they lose the ability to win the championship, the whole thing goes down the drain and it becomes negative, and they become dysfunctional. Valtteri, until the very end, kept us in a positive place. He didn't feel negative within the group, but kept the energy levels high. This is why he contributed to both these world championship titles."

It's clear that Bottas has already taken the next mental step and is ready to focus on next year. "I'm looking forward to next season," he agrees. "We're starting from zero again. There are always opportunities for me to learn more, to develop myself as a driver, and be ready for 2019."

Many of these opportunities can be found at Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport HQ in Brackley, UK, where Bottas spends time honing his focus for next year whenever his punishing schedule allows. The off-season offers a chance to visit the factory, where, as Bottas points out, there are many "hidden heroes", each offering a driver with the potential to be a future world champion and valuable information in the preparation stages before next season begins.

"This sport is developing all the time," Bottas explains. "We're always finding gains in how we use different parts, how they are designed and made – I find seeing how we are progressing on that really interesting."

Bottas must come back from such a punishing season raring to fight again in 2019 – and in his mind, that means taking time to improve his mental and physical endurance and tuning his intense focus: "The main thing is keeping the focus, from the first race to the last." Methods for obtaining the right mindset take many forms – from time in the Brackley simulator honing his racecraft to taking time for himself, blocking out the external white noise and calmly strengthening his inner determination.

But there's one thing that motivates Bottas more than anything on his visits to Brackley, and that's taking some quiet time to personally read and answer his fan mail. "Supportive fan letters are very motivating for me, that's one of the things that can make my day – and it's nice to know that I can make theirs in return."

Here's hoping one of the most determined drivers on the grid will be able to return to the top step of the podium in 2019.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1

Photo by: Bose .

Next article
Renault has found "a lot of kilowatts" on dyno, says McLaren

Previous article

Renault has found "a lot of kilowatts" on dyno, says McLaren

Next article

Red Bull must be F1 title contender with Honda - Brawn

Red Bull must be F1 title contender with Honda - Brawn
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Latest videos
Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target 02:54
Formula 1

Giovinazzi's 2019 F1 target

1h ago
Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown 05:56
Formula 1

Big interview, part 2: McLaren’s Zak Brown

3h ago

Shop Our Store
Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas

Shop Now
Mercedes

Mercedes

Shop Now

News in depth
F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

F1’s iconic cars: The Ferrari 312 by Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc
Formula 1

Giovinazzi: Don't compare me to Leclerc

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.