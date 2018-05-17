Why there's resistance to F1's masterplan

Liberty's plan for the future of F1 wasn't welcomed overwhelmingly by leading teams, which unsurprisingly had financial reservations. Using the example of one of the best-run races, James Allen says there's reward to be had from short-term risk.

Formula 1 teams know all about the balance of risk vs reward. The drivers weigh up every overtake in those terms; Verstappen's judgement veered slightly toward the 'optimistic' when he put himself in a vulnerable position going around the outside of Lewis Hamilton at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Race strategists weigh up the dynamic when plotting a strategy switch. A perfect example was Red Bull pitting both drivers under the safety car in China - a bold, winning move. Mercedes and Ferrari were cautious, preferring track position, but they lost their chance of victory.