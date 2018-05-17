Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Analysis

Why there's resistance to F1's masterplan

0 shares
Why there's resistance to F1's masterplan
Get alerts
By: James Allen, Formula 1 columnist
17/05/2018 04:09

Liberty's plan for the future of F1 wasn't welcomed overwhelmingly by leading teams, which unsurprisingly had financial reservations. Using the example of one of the best-run races, James Allen says there's reward to be had from short-term risk.

Formula 1 teams know all about the balance of risk vs reward. The drivers weigh up every overtake in those terms; Verstappen's judgement veered slightly toward the 'optimistic' when he put himself in a vulnerable position going around the outside of Lewis Hamilton at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Race strategists weigh up the dynamic when plotting a strategy switch. A perfect example was Red Bull pitting both drivers under the safety car in China - a bold, winning move. Mercedes and Ferrari were cautious, preferring track position, but they lost their chance of victory.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Why Grosjean is F1's unsolvable problem News Prime
Formula 1

Why Grosjean is F1's unsolvable problem

The ambulance driver who runs an F1 programme News Prime
Formula 1

The ambulance driver who runs an F1 programme

The agonising choice that will define Lorenzo's legacy News Prime
MotoGP

The agonising choice that will define Lorenzo's legacy

Will News Prime
Formula 1

Will "miracle" vote actually improve F1?

Was Mercedes really helped by Barcelona tyre change? News Prime
Formula 1

Was Mercedes really helped by Barcelona tyre change?

To the Formula 1 main page