Why the Verstappen bubble has finally burst

Max Verstappen has not been the most-willing to front up to his mistakes in the past, but after having a problem at each race of the 2018 Formula 1 season so far does he need to change his approach?

Max Verstappen has pretty much walked on water since he sailed into Formula 1 as a 17-year-old and began tearing up convention and rewriting the rulebook (sometimes literally) that governs what it means to be a top-class modern grand prix driver. Much of the adulation is thoroughly deserved. For the most part, his driving has been utterly outstanding.

But there is a streak of almost arrogance in Verstappen's brilliance - an unshakeable self-belief that he is the best in the business, or at least a cast-iron inner-certainty that he one day will be. As a consequence, Verstappen carries with him a Senna-esque sense of his own infallibility.