Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Commentary

Why the Verstappen bubble has finally burst

0 shares
Why the Verstappen bubble has finally burst
Get alerts
By: Ben Anderson, Journalist
19/04/2018 09:45

Max Verstappen has not been the most-willing to front up to his mistakes in the past, but after having a problem at each race of the 2018 Formula 1 season so far does he need to change his approach?

Max Verstappen has pretty much walked on water since he sailed into Formula 1 as a 17-year-old and began tearing up convention and rewriting the rulebook (sometimes literally) that governs what it means to be a top-class modern grand prix driver. Much of the adulation is thoroughly deserved. For the most part, his driving has been utterly outstanding.

But there is a streak of almost arrogance in Verstappen's brilliance - an unshakeable self-belief that he is the best in the business, or at least a cast-iron inner-certainty that he one day will be. As a consequence, Verstappen carries with him a Senna-esque sense of his own infallibility.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Drivers Max Verstappen
Teams Red Bull Racing
Article type Commentary
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

How Formula 1's 'lion' is being caged by Mercedes News Prime
Formula 1

How Formula 1's 'lion' is being caged by Mercedes

Formula 1's new Raikkonen has finally arrived News Prime
Formula 1

Formula 1's new Raikkonen has finally arrived

Is F1's Mercedes era really over? News Prime
Formula 1

Is F1's Mercedes era really over?

The full story of how BTCC's craziest race was won News Prime
BTCC

The full story of how BTCC's craziest race was won

Chinese Grand Prix driver ratings News Prime
Formula 1

Chinese Grand Prix driver ratings

To the Formula 1 main page