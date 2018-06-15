Why the mega 2018 title fight could be bad news for fans

Three teams separated by very little at the front and the advantage shifting all the time in the title battle. But a run of dire grands prix with no passing and big gaps between the cars. Formula 1 2018 is proving to be its own worst enemy.

The fight for this year's Formula 1 world championship has all the ingredients to be a true classic.

The closeness of the battle between Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull makes it hard to pick the winner before each weekend, and the fluctuations of form mean no driver has managed to seize the initiative in the title chase. There is little reason to think this isn't going all the way to Abu Dhabi.