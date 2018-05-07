Why the halo is at the centre of F1's TV push

Formula 1 TV viewers will have spotted fresh graphics appearing above the halo via onboard camera shots at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. That's just the start of a quiet revolution in the championship's TV coverage.

Formula 1's halo and aesthetics are awkward bedfellows. So, it is a little odd to consider that the halo is at the heart of a push to give F1 fans something innovative and worthwhile to look at.

The time and energy devoted to creating and critiquing the halo has been exhausting, but it has faded into the background over the first three races. Now it's back in focus, but for a very different reason.