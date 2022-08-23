Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ferrari: Question marks remain over F1 cost cap policing Next / Ferrari: "Wrong" to pin F1 2022 progress on rules headstart
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Why Steiner prefers his F1 drivers have ‘nowhere to hide’

Haas Formula 1 boss Gunther Steiner has earned his fair share of fans after becoming well known, especially through Netflix’s Drive to Survive, for calling a spade a spade.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Why Steiner prefers his F1 drivers have ‘nowhere to hide’
Listen to this article

Never one to hold back on his true feelings, Steiner can sometimes be pretty brutal when it comes to speaking out about errors that he, his team and especially his drivers may have made in the heat of competition.

It’s part of his personality and, in being far from a boring corporate boss who just spouts PR lines, it has made him a must-speak-to figure in the paddock.

But that is not to say there isn’t a downside to his willingness to tell things exactly how he sees them, because sometimes in life the truth hurts.

Criticise individuals too much in public and it can dent morale. Speak down about your drivers and it can only serve to heap more pressure on them at the very time when perhaps they need as much support as possible.

It was that fine balancing act that Steiner had to judge earlier in the year when Mick Schumacher endured a run of high-profile crashes as he chased his first F1 points.

Steiner did his best to keep pressure off the young German’s shoulders as criticisms were aimed at him from outside, but equally he was not afraid to let it be known that he was unhappy with how things were playing out on track.

Some harsh words said about Schumacher after his Monaco accident certainly raised some eyebrows as potentially going too far, but through it all Steiner is clear on one thing: it’s better to speak the truth even if sometimes it gets him in hot water.

“I think there's nowhere to hide here,” said Steiner, speaking to Motorsport.com about his management style.

“I would rather deal with the truth and deal with the consequences, than not tell the full truth, and then have to deal with: 'I said, he said, what is real?'

“This way, what I say is true and people believe me, because that is what I tell them. And we deal with it and get better. When you have a bad race, you can learn not to do it wrong. It's the same thing here.”

Steiner is aware that tough words can be read by the individuals involved, and feelings may be hurt, but he is clear that he never intends to deliberately upset anyone within his team.

“Obviously, it's always difficult not to hurt any person when you do this, and that is my aim. But sometimes a driver, and they are at the front end, if they do a mistake, like when Mick crashes a car, I cannot say: ‘It doesn't matter. I'm pretty happy about it.’

“No, I need to say: ‘No, I'm not happy about that. We will try to get over and I need to find a solution to fill the hole financially.’

“But I wouldn't say: 'No, it's no problem.' Because then you guys [the media] will say: ‘Are you stupid or what?’ So that's my approach to life in general. You know, I just say what I think and hopefully I don't hurt anybody.”

Read Also:

 

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Managing Schumacher

While Steiner had his moments in not being happy about some of Schumacher’s incidents in the earlier part of the campaign, he is optimistic that the youngster is now much improved after his good points-scoring results in the British and Austrian Grands Prix.

Reflecting on how he dealt with Schumacher’s ups and downs, Steiner said that key for him was not actually trying to get too involved in offering specific driving advice.

Instead, it was about empowering Schumacher to know that he was being given every opportunity to show what he can do.

“I think a lot of pressure was brought from outside into him, and I don't know how he deals with that one, because he's doing his own thing there,” he said.

“But I think on what I always do, and always will do as team principal, is I give them the same opportunity as the other driver. And as long as you keep that, you can look in both drivers’ eyes and say: ‘Hey, this is what you've got, it's now down to you to find a solution to it because I cannot drive the race car. I know it's not going as you wanted to go. But keep on trying, this is the same opportunity.’

“Other than the upgrade in Hungary, everything was always equal treatment, and with strategy, the same thing. So that is the only thing that I can try to stabilise: so that he stays focused mentally. Then obviously, the interference from outside, I cannot manage that because I cannot go into his head.

“Obviously, at some stage when Kevin [Magnussen] came in, it was a different world for him and he needed to adjust to it. But I cannot tell him that; he needs to see that on the data where he loses time and stuff like this.

“But I think he got over that, you know. Obviously, we would have liked it to come earlier, because then we would have more points, but in the end, Silverstone and Austria, they were two good races for him. So then I hope now we are on that road.”

 

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Magnussen's star performance

While Schumacher caused Steiner some headaches this year, on the other side of the garage Magnussen has hugely impressed on his F1 return.

Having slotted back in to the team effortlessly, Steiner reckons that he and team owner Gene Haas probably underestimated the value that high quality experienced drivers have in delivering results, after employing two rookies in 2021.

“We have seen that with [Fernando] Alonso too: there are still a few guys who obviously can drive these cars,” he said.

“But I think we underestimated actually how difficult it is and how talented you need to be. But it's not only just the sheer speed of it: it's getting in a race and staying calm and getting it to the end: maximise what is there.

“Sometimes you just have to settle for what is there, and don't try to chase a dream this weekend. So, let's bring home something instead of risking everything.”

Tickets
shares
comments
Ferrari: Question marks remain over F1 cost cap policing
Previous article

Ferrari: Question marks remain over F1 cost cap policing
Next article

Ferrari: "Wrong" to pin F1 2022 progress on rules headstart

Ferrari: "Wrong" to pin F1 2022 progress on rules headstart
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Eau Rouge remains flat out for F1 at "faster" revamped Spa Belgian GP
Formula 1

Eau Rouge remains flat out for F1 at "faster" revamped Spa

Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms
Formula 1

Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move Prime
Formula 1

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Schumacher: People too quick to criticise in F1 these days
Formula 1

Schumacher: People too quick to criticise in F1 these days

Why Haas update was more shrewd than just a Ferrari copy
Formula 1

Why Haas update was more shrewd than just a Ferrari copy

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

Latest news

Eau Rouge remains flat out for F1 at "faster" revamped Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Eau Rouge remains flat out for F1 at "faster" revamped Spa

The iconic Eau Rouge corner will remain flat out for Formula 1 drivers this year in the wake of resurfacing and safety work that has made Spa-Francorchamps faster.

What next for Kimi Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What next for Kimi Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?

After his departure from Formula 1 last year, Kimi Raikkonen made his debut in NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen on Sunday. The Finn's day ended in the tyre wall, and he was tight-lipped on his future afterwards, although didn't rule out making further appearances. But will further cameos come to pass?

Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms
Formula 1 Formula 1

Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms

The entry by Volkswagen brands Audi and Porsche into Formula 1 has been one of motorsport’s worst kept secrets, with both car companies yet to officially announce their plans.

Gasly: Too early to think about F1 future options
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Too early to think about F1 future options

AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly says it is still too early to think about his future as he's set to take control of his own destiny after 2023.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Prime

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gerard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
22 h
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Prime

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Prime

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Prime

Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate and devoid of the usual racing driver airs and graces, Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Prime

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Prime

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time F1 champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24. And now it’s happening again at his current team

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

OPINION: Ferrari's numerous strategy blunders, as well as some of his own mistakes, have cost Charles Leclerc dearly in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle in the first half of the season. Though he is locked into a deal with Ferrari, few could blame Leclerc if he ultimately wanted to look elsewhere - just as Lewis Hamilton did with McLaren 10 years prior.

Formula 1
Aug 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.