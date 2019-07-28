Why so many teams now use rake in F1
Jul 28, 2019, 8:08 AM
The concept of rake in Formula 1 car design was pioneered by Red Bull, and now almost every team on the grid has followed the team's lead.
In the latest episode of our 'How an F1 car works' series, Giorgio Piola and Jake Boxall-Legge explain the advantages of the concept, and why Mercedes appears to be the only team that isn't committed to designing its car around such a set-up
Why so many teams now use rake in F1
