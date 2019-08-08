Why so many F1 cars now have 'boomerangs'
Aug 8, 2019, 8:02 AM
One of the biggest design trends developing in Formula 1 this year is the addition of boomerang-shaped aerodynamic devices in the bargeboard area in front of the sidepods.
The trend was started by Red Bull and Mercedes last year, but in 2019 it has gained momentum with almost every team coming up with their own take on the design.
Jake Boxall-Legge explains why these parts have become so important this year, and compares Ferrari's new boomerang design to the others we've seen on the grid
